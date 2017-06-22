Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a man in demand at the moment and then some.

After all, a player of his caliber spending the summer as a free agent isn’t something that happens everyday. As a result, the Swede’s next destination is certainly up for the debate with the player simply spoilt for choice.

This is in light of the fact, of course, that Manchester United released the 35-year-old this month after deciding against renewing his one-year deal.

It proved a disappointing end to an impressive campaign on English shores. Ultimately though, the double knee injury he suffered in the Europa League sealed his fate and looked to rule him out for as long as 11 months.

United haven’t completely ditched Ibrahimovic, though, as he continues part of his recovery at Carrington. Furthermore, with doctors being astonished by the Swede’s strength, his recovery could conclude as early as November.

His future however, will have to be resolved much earlier than that.

And while offers are likely coming in from every nation in possession of a football, there can be little doubting that the MLS is Ibrahimovic’s most likely destination. Besides, it has become something of a trend for ageing footballers to move there in the past 10 years.

Even if it was certain, which of course it isn’t; the forward would still have the choice of no less than 22 MLS franchises. It doesn’t take you long to realise that deciphering Ibrahimovic’s intentions for his future is no easy task.

However, fans may have been given their biggest clue yet and it comes in the form of an advert for the player’s clothing brand A-Z. It comes in the form of a Twitter post by the company on Wednesday and it’s certainly raised some questions.

The post can be seen below:

Okay, so what’s a clothing advert to suggest the future of a professional footballer? Well, there’s a surprising amount of evidence to suggest it could in fact be a clue.

First and foremost, A-Z don’t have any physical stores and while they may be running an event in California, the photo suggests that at the very least Zlatan himself will be coming in tandem.

The 35-year-old was snapped in Norway sitting in business meetings about the brand. It’s perhaps questionable as to whether the Swede would be flown across the globe to simply dish out a few t-shirts.

If you want to really read into the advert, the colour scheme compliments that of Los Angeles FC – a new MLS side set to be established in 2018. Their entry into US football would coincide with Ibrahimovic’s return to football as well.

Furthermore, the 35-year-old’s agent, Mino Raiola, has made no secret of the fact that offers have been made from across the pond.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, Raiola revealed: "Ibra is fine, he’s received so many offers, from the US and beyond.”

And while a mere clothing advert is the closest thing we have to knowing Ibrahimovic’s preference so far, it suggests he is at least weighing up the MLS. It’s fair to say he’d be quite the addition to the US game.

