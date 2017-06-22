After months of haggling and doubt, Conor Mcgregor and Floyd Mayweather finally agreed terms for what is being dubbed as one of the biggest matchups of all time.

With a reported purse of at least $100 million each, it's no wonder the hype surrounding the bout is already massive.

Irishman Mcgregor had been goading Mayweather for months, desperately trying to draw the American out of retirement and he eventually got what he wanted and boy will it be worth it.

Mayweather will undoubtedly be the favourite in Las Vegas though. The American boasts a staggering 49-0 record while McGregor, a UFC fighter by trade, has never boxed professionally in his life.

Having been out of the ring for two years, Mayweather is taking nothing for granted, even going as far as to offer McGregor some words of praise.

“McGregor is a tough competitor. People all around the world demanded this fight so I had to give them what they wanted to see,” Mayweather said recently. “They asked for this fight. I was in retirement, but they wanted me back and I’m back.”

Now, the first videos of Mayweather back in training ahead of the super-fight in Las Vegas on August 26 have emerged.

The 40-year-old looks to be in pretty amazing shape, especially when you consider his two-year absence, as he showed himself revving up his preparations for the mega-bout on YouTube.

The last time 'Money' was in the ring was when he faced Andre Berto at the MGM Grand Arena in 2015 but he clearly hasn't let himself go.

If McGregor was hoping to use Mayweather's absence from the ring to his advantage, it looks like he will be sadly mistaken.

And you can guarantee the intensity of Mayweather's training will only get more intense between now and fight night.

Despite the criticism that the clash has come under, with many believing it to be more of a business venture than a good old boxing match, there can be no doubt that the eyes of the world will be firmly fixed on Las Vegas come August 26.

