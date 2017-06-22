GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

.

Videos of Floyd Mayweather back in training ahead of McGregor fight emerge

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

After months of haggling and doubt, Conor Mcgregor and Floyd Mayweather finally agreed terms for what is being dubbed as one of the biggest matchups of all time.

With a reported purse of at least $100 million each, it's no wonder the hype surrounding the bout is already massive.

Irishman Mcgregor had been goading Mayweather for months, desperately trying to draw the American out of retirement and he eventually got what he wanted and boy will it be worth it.

Article continues below

Mayweather will undoubtedly be the favourite in Las Vegas though. The American boasts a staggering 49-0 record while McGregor, a UFC fighter by trade, has never boxed professionally in his life.

Having been out of the ring for two years, Mayweather is taking nothing for granted, even going as far as to offer McGregor some words of praise.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE rumored to bring back special match type at Battleground

WWE rumored to bring back special match type at Battleground

Triple H takes shot at James Ellsworth over WWE Women's MITB actions

Triple H takes shot at James Ellsworth over WWE Women's MITB actions

The unbelievable offer PSG have made Cristiano Ronaldo [Marca]

The unbelievable offer PSG have made Cristiano Ronaldo [Marca]

Liverpool set to smash club transfer record TWICE more after Salah deal [Mirror]

Liverpool set to smash club transfer record TWICE more after Salah deal [Mirror]

“McGregor is a tough competitor. People all around the world demanded this fight so I had to give them what they wanted to see,” Mayweather said recently. “They asked for this fight. I was in retirement, but they wanted me back and I’m back.”

Now, the first videos of Mayweather back in training ahead of the super-fight in Las Vegas on August 26 have emerged.

The 40-year-old looks to be in pretty amazing shape, especially when you consider his two-year absence, as he showed himself revving up his preparations for the mega-bout on YouTube.

The last time 'Money' was in the ring was when he faced Andre Berto at the MGM Grand Arena in 2015 but he clearly hasn't let himself go.

If McGregor was hoping to use Mayweather's absence from the ring to his advantage, it looks like he will be sadly mistaken.

And you can guarantee the intensity of Mayweather's training will only get more intense between now and fight night.

Despite the criticism that the clash has come under, with many believing it to be more of a business venture than a good old boxing match, there can be no doubt that the eyes of the world will be firmly fixed on Las Vegas come August 26.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Boxing
Floyd Mayweather

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

WWE rumored to bring back special match type at Battleground

WWE rumored to bring back special match type at Battleground

The unbelievable offer PSG have made Cristiano Ronaldo [Marca]

The unbelievable offer PSG have made Cristiano Ronaldo [Marca]

Liverpool set to smash club transfer record TWICE more after Salah deal [Mirror]

Liverpool set to smash club transfer record TWICE more after Salah deal [Mirror]

Chelsea 'close' to securing their first summer signing in £35m deal [Mail]

Chelsea 'close' to securing their first summer signing in £35m deal [Mail]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again