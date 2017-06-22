Manchester United have a very special talent in Marcus Rashford.

It’s hard to comprehend that it’s been over a year since the young Englishman broke onto the scene and scored a brace on his Premier League bow. 14 months on from that incredible performance against Arsenal and the fairytale is still alive.

That being said, it certainly hasn’t been easy for the forward. Game time became sparse upon the arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and goals dried up over the winter period.

Nevertheless, after United’s star man suffered a long-term injury in a Europa League clash with Anderlecht, Rashford did more than take the initiative. In fact, he was sure to finish the season as the Red Devils’ joint second top scorer with 11 strikes.

Consequently, in spite of rumours linking the clus to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski, Jose Mourinho can take sanctuary in the fact he has a top class striker regardless of his transfer success.

Naturally, what makes the 19-year-old’s rise to stardom is the fact he is United through and through. Not only was Rashford born in Manchester but donned the famous red jersey from the age of eight.

It goes to show that the club has a very successful academy system and former youth coach Paul McGuinness is testament to that. In fact, rather interestingly, he has spoken out on where it all began for Rashford.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, McGuinness retold: “We decided, myself, Warren Joyce and Colin Little, that he was a very good footballer. He could be a No.10, a winger, beat people, he used to drop off into midfield.

“There was one tournament where he wanted to play like Pirlo. But we saw his potential to be a striker.

“We worked on his body shape, different runs. He’s a really, really intelligent lad in terms of football. He picked it up very quickly."

So there you have it, Rashford thought of himself as a swarve Italian playmaker in his youth and was far from poor in midfield. Nevertheless, thankfully, the club recognised his quality as a striker and has reaped the benefits ever since.

McGuinness went onto say: “Marcus can score all sorts of goals, but to be a goal-scorer you need more of the Ruud van Nistelrooy type of goals.

“If it hit the goalkeeper - there was Ruud. If it hit the bar, post, deflected - he was there. Marcus has got a bigger range, but he needs more of those.”

In many ways, the 19-year-old has done the difficult part. His brilliant run and finish against Chelsea as well as his superb free-kick versus Celta Vigo exemplify his wide range of finishing.

Yet, as McGuinness states, Rashford can really bolster his goal tally with rebound finishes and close range scavenging akin to Van Nistelrooy. That being said and he’s certainly not the Pirlo he wanted to be, but Rashford has it pretty good at the moment.

If he can keep finding the net enough to keep Mourinho interested then opportunities, goals and silverware will follow in tandem.

