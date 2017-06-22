It’s been more than 18 years since Manchester United’s dramatic Champions League final victory over Bayern Munich - and still United fans are struggling to believe what happened on that night in Barcelona.

Sir Alex Ferguson’s side headed into injury-time trailing since the sixth-minute to Bayern Munich.

But substitutes Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had other ideas.

Sheringham equalised in the 91st-minute and Solskaer popped up two minutes later to seal one of the most dramatic victories in football history.

One United fan clearly doesn’t want to forget that match.

On Wednesday, Twitter user @Utdology posted a video of United’s incredible comeback against Bayern with the likes of David Beckham, Ryan Giggs and Gary Neville talking about their experience on the pitch during those final few minutes.

But rather than enjoy the brilliant video, one United fan decided he would point out something he noticed in the build-up to the first goal.

With United piling players forward looking for a goal, Neville found himself attempting a cross on the left-wing in the final minute. To say that his delivery at such an important moment was poor would be an understatement.

However, luckily for Neville and United, it was put behind for a corner. And it was from that corner that Sheringham equalised and hauled his side back into the final.

United fan calls out Neville

Despite Neville inadvertently playing a crucial role in United’s comeback, one supporter decided to mock him by tweeting: “One nil down in the last minute of the game and people have forgotten at such a crucial time what a shite cross @GNev2 made.”

What he probably didn’t realise is that Neville would reply. But that’s exactly what the Sky Sports pundit did - luckily Neville saw the funny side of it.

Neville responds

Neville wrote: “Haha. Ask yourself why the right back was on the left wing!!”

He makes a good point but your usual tactics and formation go out of the window when you’re going in search of an equaliser in the last minute of a Champions League final.

Ferguson's late tactics

In fact, Ferguson recently revealed an interesting tactic his side employed toward the latter stages of the final against Bayern.

"In the 1999 final against Bayern, we did really well in terms of how Bayern operated because they always took (Alexander) Zickler and Basler off when they were winning games," Ferguson said.

"Then they would have a tighter midfield, but it did allow me to play three up. We got a bit of luck on the equalising goal, but from that moment on I knew we were going to win, because Bayern were down on their knees by that time. The impact of scoring so late affected them really badly.

"If you're 1-0 or 2-0 down, there's no point in seeing out the game and saying: 'Well, we played well'. You may as well gamble your life away, because it's worth it."

And if it wasn’t for Neville popping up on the left wing, United may not have won the 1999 Champions League.

