Chris Eubank Jr is currently in the final stages of his preparations for his massive fight with Arther Abraham, which will take place at the Wembley Arena on July 15. Eubank Jr will put hs IBO super middleweight title well and truly on the line when he battles the two weight champion.

Eubank Jr, son of former two-time world champion Chris Eubank Sr will defend his title for the first time since beating Renold Quinlan back in early February when he battles Abraham in London.

Speaking in the build-up to his fight with the Armenian, Eubank Jr said: “This is going to be one heck of a fight and I just cannot wait to get stuck into Arthur Abraham, who is a boxer I have the utmost respect for. He has fought the very best and that is just the type of examination that I need at this stage of my career.

“I’m so looking forward to this. It will be another great night for British boxing and I’m going to do what so many other fighters couldn’t do, including Carl Froch, Andre Ward and Gilberto Ramirez and I’m going to knock out Arthur Abraham."

Meanwhile, Eubank Jr revealed that boxing most certainly runs deep in the Eubank blood, after posting a video on social media of his cousin Freedom Eubank, knocking the lights clean out of an opponent in the first round.

As you can see by watching the video below, Freedom left his opponent absolutely limp after a ferocious outburst saw him land several brutal hits. Chris can be heard in the background egging his cousin on as Freedom secured a TKO.

He appears to be on the receiving end of a dangerous left hook but rode it well and responded with a fierce combination of shots to leave his opponent defenceless before eventually falling through the ropes.

He's certainly got some power behind him!

As if that was not enough for the family, another blood relative, Nathaniel Wilson will next month look to extend his undefeated career by making his fifth appearance in the super-lightweight division.

After watching his cousin's performance, the pressure is certainly on Chris to keep the family flag flying as high as it right now!

