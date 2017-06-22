There’s nothing like a spot of reminiscing and the 2016-17 Premier League season certainly gave us a lot to look back on.

With more big teams contesting the top four and title than ever, it was an entertaining campaign even if Chelsea did cruise to top spot in the end. When you consider that Manchester United wound up in sixth though, it’s not hard to establish that it was a somewhat unique year.

Of course, it was also an opportunity for fans to feast their eyes on new signings, up and coming stars as well as a few unproven contenders. You know, the type of player that is never far from form but has never quite taken things to the next level.

Well, naturally a few such players did finally reach their potential in 2016-17 and the ‘Most Improved’ title, the scourge of any Sunday League awards ceremony, is a compliment in this case – we promise.

After all, in a campaign where some of the biggest stars stumbled under the limelight, we’re looking at you Paul Pogba, a handful of unlikely candidates took centre stage.

GMS fans pick the most improved 2016-17 PL player

So, while you could make a case for in excess of 10 players being up for this award, the final four nominees proved: Victor Moses, Roberto Firmino, Ander Herrera and Raheem Sterling.

Of the aforementioned quartet, who did GiveMeSport readers believe improved the most?

With over 20,000 people casting their votes, it was clear fans were keen to express their opinions via the medium of emojis.

Furthermore, with in excess of 400 comments placed, there was certainly a debate as to who deserved the accolade.

Here’s how you voted

4. Raheem Sterling | 655 votes

3. Roberto Firmino | 3.9k votes

2. Ander Herrera | 6.1k votes

1. Victor Moses | 10k votes

So it’s a clear victory for Moses and given his unlikely rise to a Chelsea stalwart, it’s hard to argue against the result. Meanwhile, Sterling won’t be too happy with his placing, finding himself a lowly 3,300 votes from a bronze medal.

The statistics provide a mixed bag

Thanks to the wonders of Squawka’s comparison matrix, it’s possible to compare the four stars and to see just how well they have performed this season.

It’s fair to say it’s a mixed bag in terms of vindicating your votes but it’s important to remember last season as means of gauging the improvement in question.

Moses, for example, comes bottom in terms of assists, chances created and can only better Herrera when it comes to goal scoring. When you consider he’s a right wingback though, such statistics should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Nevertheless, he was still out-tackled by a forward in the shape of Roberto Firmino and his pass completion rate is the joint lowest of the four.

There are perhaps suggestions that the voting was a little harsh to Sterling who matched Herrera for assists but should be challenging Firmino in the goal scoring charts.

In terms of the categories at hand, Firmino could be implicated as the real winner in topping four of six. Nevertheless, some of his fine performances across last season suggest his rise may not be as spectacular as that of others.

As far as raw improvement goes and the fact Moses was warming the bench at West Ham just a year go, the Nigerian has to take it. Hats off.

Who do you think was the most improved PL player of 2016-17? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

