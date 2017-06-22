The feud between The Miz and Dean Ambrose continues to intensify and it looks like we’re heading towards another Intercontinental Championship match between the pair at the inaugural WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view.

The A-Lister’s obvious desire to wipe out the threat that is the Lunatic Fringe is clearly influencing his on-screen relationship with real-life wife Maryse, with the former Diva’s Champion storming out of numerous segments to leave The Miz fending for himself.

We witnessed sort of the same this week on Monday Night RAW, when the bears – who have somehow become a strange yet integral part of this storyline – were revealed to be Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel.

On one hand, it’s fantastic that WWE may have finally found some use for the talented stars who haven’t been able to catch a break since the Social Outcasts ended, as they could finally be getting more deserved television time.

However, the reasoning behind this move could have a major impact on one booking decision, and it’s not something fans will be too happy about.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer speculated that the reason Bo Dallas and Axel aligned themselves with The Miz is so that they can write Maryse off television for a while.

Meltzer claimed that the reason they could dump Maryse from this story is because of the arrival of Mike and Maria Kanellis over on SmackDown LIVE, who finally debuted at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

His thinking is that WWE doesn’t want two power couples doing practically the same thing, just on opposite brands so now Axel and Bo Dallas are part of his entourage.

According to Ringside News, Meltzer claimed: “The end result is that they’re doing Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas as Miz’s new entourage and they’re dumping Maryse.

“I guess with the idea that they’ve got Maria and Mike Bennett on the other brand, they don’t want another husband and wife team or something?”

Meltzer then admitted Maryse could be done with WWE, for now at least.

It’s certainly a strange decision to make if that’s WWE’s thought process, as it’s clear for everyone to see that Maryse has played a massive role in making The Miz perhaps the most entertaining heel on the roster again.

In fact, The Miz also admitted earlier this month that his wife is the reason he’s back in the situation he’s in, so pulling the plug on this could be detrimental to The Miz’s push in the long-term.

While it’s still only speculation, fans will be hoping that Maryse is back alongside her husband sooner rather than later.

