Deontay Wilder certainly hasn't held back in his latest Instagram post by directly attacking boxing promoter Eddie Hearn who offered the WBC heavyweight champion an opportunity to face off against British fighter Dillian Whyte.

Back in January, Hearn even promised Wilder the chance to possibly take on the winner of the Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko contest if he was able to defeat Whyte.

However, the American has gone on a massive, expletive-filled rant on social media and even referred to Whyte as a "crush dummy" saying that Hearn had promised him someone else from England, possibly referring to Anthony Joshua.

Wilder has accused the British promoter of not providing him with a suitable offer and demanded the a rise of £3m to £7m in order for him to accept the fight.

The American wrote: "@eddiehearn bro let's not play around here, We both know who I want from England, you told me a while back at the WBC convention that your main man was next remember?

"So why have you been trying to throw your cocka roaches in with me. First it was Bellew and now it's your dirty c**t @dillianwhyte man come on."

The opponent and the prize money aren't the only things Wilder is riled up about as the terms Hearn put forward for the proposed fight also hasn't got the Bronze Bomber's approval.

He continued: "I tell you what... Make that offer of 3 million into 7 million and on OUR terms. Oh it's going to cost you to change my plans of what we about to do up and NO it's not on YOUR terms", added Wilder.

"How you go come with a offer of 3 million and want things on your terms too? The last time I checked I was the damn CHAMP!"

Wilder then changed his target of abuse to Whyte and dismissed him as a less than worthy challenger, adding: "When I beat the horse s**t out your stray doggy, (Animal Farm) I'm AGAIN not going to GAIN any credit or anything from anybody for beating his a** whatsoever; After this beat down from TTown, They will call him a Bum too let's face it and the world knows this.

"Fans really just want to see me back in the ring that's why they entertaining this bulls***. @dillianwhyte is a crush dummy at best, he's designed to well you know!?! "F****** Crush."

Wilder ended the post with a message to Hearn telling him to rethink the details of the offer and to come back with something more substantial in terms of the opponent and the prize money.

The man from Alabama concluded: "Get the f*** out of here. Hey I would love to f*** him up as bad and as bloody as I will do and take that money too EZ.

"So sleep on them nuts and come back with an open mind and a new heart because the CHAMP don't like this f***ery. "

Wilder's abusive message comes just a few days after Whyte posted a series of messages calling out the WBC champion. Well, he has finally drawn a response...

