Football

Alberto Moreno..

Liverpool fans rage on Twitter as club turns down bid for Alberto Moreno

Football News
Let’s all be honest here, Alberto Moreno isn’t great.

Okay, so the Spaniard has his moments and can actually prove a useful player going forward but his Liverpool career has been riddled with mistakes. As a left-back he is simply too erratic to ever experience great success in the Premier League.

Besides, Jurgen Klopp even resorted to playing James Milner in his position last season – a right footed midfielder for the record. Furthermore, Klopp introduced the change just a single game into last season.

When you couple that with the fact Moreno made just two league starts in 2016-17, you wouldn’t have to be a professional pundit to suspect he could be sold this summer.

And while Milner would become the only back-up on the left flank, the Reds haven’t shied away from spending this summer. With Mohamed Salah on the brink of a club record move, there’s no reason to suggest they won’t make a similar purchase but at left-back.

Nevertheless, all that being said, until recently, there had actually been very little news on the future of Moreno. Idle links to Italy and a return to Spain were all Liverpool fans had to go on for weeks.

Napoli have ensured that’s no longer the case, however.

According to the Mirror, the Serie A filed a £10.5 million bid for Liverpool’s exiled full-back. Perhaps surprisingly though, the Reds have in fact turned down the offer and held onto Moreno so far.

Yes you read that correctly. You would think an eight-figure sum would be more than enough for a player on the fringes of the squad and so desperately starved of game time to be ousted.

Sydney FC v Liverpool FC

Liverpool are believed to be waiting for a fee of £13 million in order to recoup the money they initially paid for Moreno in 2014. It remains questionable as to whether jeopardising a deal with a suitor such as Napoli for the sake of £2.5 million is worth it, though.

Kopites are certainly confused as well. While their Twitter comments are perhaps driven by the fact the 24-year-old has something of a cult following, for all the wrong reasons, there’s undoubtedly an air of bemusement.

The pick of the tweets can be seen below:

If Napoli do want to meet Liverpool’s valuation then this setback will ultimately prove irrelevant but for the moment, Moreno remains at Anfield.

Then again, in a sport where Jordan Pickford could move for £30 million, perhaps £10.5 million for Moreno isn’t such an anomalously high fee after all. What is for sure though, is that fans want him gone and pronto.

Do you think Liverpool have made a mistake rejecting Napoli's bid? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Topics:
Alberto Moreno
Football

