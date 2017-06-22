Let’s all be honest here, Alberto Moreno isn’t great.

Okay, so the Spaniard has his moments and can actually prove a useful player going forward but his Liverpool career has been riddled with mistakes. As a left-back he is simply too erratic to ever experience great success in the Premier League.

Besides, Jurgen Klopp even resorted to playing James Milner in his position last season – a right footed midfielder for the record. Furthermore, Klopp introduced the change just a single game into last season.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

When you couple that with the fact Moreno made just two league starts in 2016-17, you wouldn’t have to be a professional pundit to suspect he could be sold this summer.

And while Milner would become the only back-up on the left flank, the Reds haven’t shied away from spending this summer. With Mohamed Salah on the brink of a club record move, there’s no reason to suggest they won’t make a similar purchase but at left-back.

Article continues below

Nevertheless, all that being said, until recently, there had actually been very little news on the future of Moreno. Idle links to Italy and a return to Spain were all Liverpool fans had to go on for weeks.

Napoli have ensured that’s no longer the case, however.

According to the Mirror, the Serie A filed a £10.5 million bid for Liverpool’s exiled full-back. Perhaps surprisingly though, the Reds have in fact turned down the offer and held onto Moreno so far.

Yes you read that correctly. You would think an eight-figure sum would be more than enough for a player on the fringes of the squad and so desperately starved of game time to be ousted.

Liverpool are believed to be waiting for a fee of £13 million in order to recoup the money they initially paid for Moreno in 2014. It remains questionable as to whether jeopardising a deal with a suitor such as Napoli for the sake of £2.5 million is worth it, though.

Kopites are certainly confused as well. While their Twitter comments are perhaps driven by the fact the 24-year-old has something of a cult following, for all the wrong reasons, there’s undoubtedly an air of bemusement.

The pick of the tweets can be seen below:

If Napoli do want to meet Liverpool’s valuation then this setback will ultimately prove irrelevant but for the moment, Moreno remains at Anfield.

Then again, in a sport where Jordan Pickford could move for £30 million, perhaps £10.5 million for Moreno isn’t such an anomalously high fee after all. What is for sure though, is that fans want him gone and pronto.

Do you think Liverpool have made a mistake rejecting Napoli's bid? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms