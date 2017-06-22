It’s just a matter of time before Liverpool officially announce the signing of Mohamed Salah, it seems.

The Roma winger is closing in on a £34 million move having undergone his medical on Thursday.

But Salah will be desperately hoping his second spell in England is more successful than his first.

Article continues below

Liverpool were actually keen to sign Salah in 2014 but he eventually joined Chelsea from Basel in the January transfer window.

But the Egyptian struggled for game time at Stamford Bridge, making just 19 appearances during his year at the club.

Article continues below

While Salah wasn’t given too many opportunities at Chelsea, he didn’t exactly impress when he did play.

And that includes when he was given a rare start against Shrewsbury in the League Cup fourth round.

Salah was handed the chance to impress Jose Mourinho in the cup game but was rather disappointing. And his performance was summed up with a shocking moment in the first-half.

Salah cut inside onto his favoured left foot and hit one of the worst shots we’ve ever seen, which went out for a throw.

Watch: Salah's shot vs Shrewsbury

Take a look:

We’re certainly not judging Salah’s ability on that one shot he took three years ago but it’s a rather funny moment that epitomises his spell at Chelsea.

And his manager definitely wasn’t impressed with his display against the League Two side - with Chelsea scraping to a 2-1 victory thanks to a late own-goal.

Mourinho slammed Salah

Speaking after the match, Mourinho slammed both Salah and Andre Schurrle for their failure to produce a satisfactory performance.

"I expect players to give me problems. I love problems. But a lot of them didn't and they've made it easy to choose my team for Saturday," said Mourinho.

"If players who played 90 minutes two days ago were fantastic I expect people who are not playing a lot to raise the level to create me problems. They didn't create me big problems."

Asked specifically if Salah and Schurrle had disappointed him, Mourinho replied: "Yes."

Given his performances for Roma in the previous two seasons, though, don't be surprised to see him smash those kind of shots into the top corner, rather than out for a throw next season.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms