Major League Baseball is at a crossroads right now when it comes to on-field celebrations and whether or not they're appropriate.

At one end of the spectrum, you have several talented young players who want to inject some flair and personality into their games. But, at the other end, you have several stodgy veterans who believe baseball should be played with respect and stoicism, just like it was back in the old days.

Count Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig among those in the former group, as Puig has never been shy about letting his emotions show on the field.

On Wednesday night against the New York Mets, Puig drew the ire of the visiting team when he launched a three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning. As you can see in the video below, Puig stood at the plate admiring his blast for a while before embarking on one of the slowest trots around the bases in the majors this year, clocked at 32 seconds:

Mets first baseman Wilmer Flores had something to say to Puig when he finally rounded first, causing Puig to turn back and yell at Flores. The Mets went on to lose 8-2 and were still hot about Puig's actions after the game.

Flores told ESPN.com that he and his teammates felt Puig disrespected them and the game of baseball with his showboating on Wednesday night:

"I don't think he knows what having respect for the game is," Flores said. "We're playing horrible right now. We don't need his [behavior]. He disrespected us.

"I think there's a way to enjoy a home run. That was too much."

Of course, to back up Puig's actions, the best way to prevent a player from admiring a home run is to not allow a home run in the first place. Pitchers often pump their fists and dance off the mound after a clutch strikeout to end an inning, so Puig and other players should get to celebrate if they are able to turn the tables on the pitcher.

Puig said after the game that he believes the Mets were more upset about his actions because they're frustrated with the way they're playing. At 31-40, the Mets are in fourth place in the National League East and trail the Washington Nationals by 11.5 games. They've lost seven of their last 10 games and are currently on a three-game losing streak:

"If that's the way he feels, it might be a result of them not playing so well," Puig said.

The Dodgers, on the other hand, are 47-26 and lead the NL West by .5 games over the 47-27 Colorado Rockies.

