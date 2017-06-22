With the Floyd Mayweather encounter drawing close, Conor McGregor is ramping up his training for the mega-fight in Las Vegas worth £500m.

However, a clip from the Irishman's latest training session shows a unique method used by his movement coach Ido Portal in order to prepare him for the upcoming clash.

McGregor is new to the boxing environment having never professionally competed in the squared circle before and has come up with unusual means to get himself more familiar with the sport requires.

Portal is an expert in unconventional techniques and is considered a potential trump card in the Irish fighter's deck which could help him against the American.

The highly regarded coach has combined his studies in martial arts, gymnastics, different dance disciplines, acrobatics and more for his "movement culture" methods.

In the latest session with McGregor, the trainer adopted the use of playing cards to get the best out of Notorious and get him adapted to the sport.

As part of the training, the Israeli coach flung various cards in McGregor's direction, with the 28-year-old ducking and punching them accordingly - see the video below.

It looks pretty bizarre at first, doesn't it?

Nevertheless, Portal has explained that the unpredictability of the flight of the cards will help during the actual fight by sharpening McGregor's reflexes and instincts.

"Reaction is comprised often of a sizeable prediction," he wrote on Instagram.

"Using the chaotic trajectory of a flying card to keep [Conor McGregor] sharp, adaptive and responsive to an unexpected situation, with focus on abandoning original prediction and installing a secondary one in a fraction of a second - an ability that often makes the difference between the best and just good."

Whether the technique will prove useful against Mayweather will only be known on Aug 26 when the two face off in Nevada. However, their contrasting styles will definitely provide for an interesting clash.

