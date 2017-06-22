GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

.

Conor McGregor's coach explains why he took part in bizarre playing card training drill

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

With the Floyd Mayweather encounter drawing close, Conor McGregor is ramping up his training for the mega-fight in Las Vegas worth £500m. 

However, a clip from the Irishman's latest training session shows a unique method used by his movement coach Ido Portal in order to prepare him for the upcoming clash. 

McGregor is new to the boxing environment having never professionally competed in the squared circle before and has come up with unusual means to get himself more familiar with the sport requires.

Article continues below

Portal is an expert in unconventional techniques and is considered a potential trump card in the Irish fighter's deck which could help him against the American. 

The highly regarded coach has combined his studies in martial arts, gymnastics, different dance disciplines, acrobatics and more for his "movement culture" methods. 

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

The reason why The Miz has aligned with Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas on RAW

The reason why The Miz has aligned with Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas on RAW

Vince McMahon is a huge fan of one surprising WWE RAW star - here's why

Vince McMahon is a huge fan of one surprising WWE RAW star - here's why

The unbelievable offer PSG have made Cristiano Ronaldo [Marca]

The unbelievable offer PSG have made Cristiano Ronaldo [Marca]

Liverpool set to smash club transfer record TWICE more after Salah deal [Mirror]

Liverpool set to smash club transfer record TWICE more after Salah deal [Mirror]

In the latest session with McGregor, the trainer adopted the use of playing cards to get the best out of Notorious and get him adapted to the sport. 

As part of the training, the Israeli coach flung various cards in McGregor's direction, with the 28-year-old ducking and punching them accordingly - see the video below. 

It looks pretty bizarre at first, doesn't it?

Nevertheless, Portal has explained that the unpredictability of the flight of the cards will help during the actual fight by sharpening McGregor's reflexes and instincts. 

"Reaction is comprised often of a sizeable prediction," he wrote on Instagram.

"Using the chaotic trajectory of a flying card to keep [Conor McGregor] sharp, adaptive and responsive to an unexpected situation, with focus on abandoning original prediction and installing a secondary one in a fraction of a second - an ability that often makes the difference between the best and just good."

Whether the technique will prove useful against Mayweather will only be known on Aug 26 when the two face off in Nevada. However, their contrasting styles will definitely provide for an interesting clash. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Boxing
Floyd Mayweather

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

The reason why The Miz has aligned with Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas on RAW

The reason why The Miz has aligned with Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas on RAW

The unbelievable offer PSG have made Cristiano Ronaldo [Marca]

The unbelievable offer PSG have made Cristiano Ronaldo [Marca]

Liverpool set to smash club transfer record TWICE more after Salah deal [Mirror]

Liverpool set to smash club transfer record TWICE more after Salah deal [Mirror]

How Arsenal can block Lewandowski from moving to Chelsea or Man Utd [Sun]

How Arsenal can block Lewandowski from moving to Chelsea or Man Utd [Sun]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again