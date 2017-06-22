Everyone in football, from pundits to supporters, were shocked when reports last week claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo no longer wanted to be in Spain.

The 32-year-old has been dodging questions over his Real Madrid future left, right and centre during his media commitments at the Confederations Cup, but he is doing his talking on the pitch.

Cristiano provided an assist and was controversially awarded the Man of the Match award in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Mexico before scoring the winner against hosts Russia.

Another Galactico whose future is up in the air is James Rodriguez, who started just 13 La Liga matches this term and didn't even make the bench for the Champions League final.

After a frustrating year, the Colombian is currently enjoying his summer holidays, however his Ronaldo has been having a laugh on social media at James' expense.

Cristiano trolls James on Instagram

Anyone who follows Rodriguez, who turns 26 next month, across different social media platforms knows that he's been keeping himself busy on his summer break.

Madrid's number ten has been watching TV, going cycling and trying new things, but his latest post on Instagram revealed a bold new haircut.

James' new trim included a lot of blonde and, as you can see in the images below, Cristiano clearly wasn't too impressed - immediately responding with a cheeky comment.

The Portugal captain, next in action this Sunday against New Zealand, replied to James' picture by saying; "Cabelo feio", which translates into English as "Ugly hair".

Will they be teammates next season?

Ronaldo is expected to be given an extended summer holiday due to his Confederations Cup involvement, meaning he's set to miss Real's early pre-season games.

After a fantastic first season at the Bernabeu, James has well and truly become a bit-part player under Zinedine Zidane, so he and Cristiano probably won't be teammates next term.

Should Ronaldo, who scored 42 goals in 2016-17, actually leave Madrid, which has always seemed unlikely, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are his likely destinations.

As for James, and despite his limited game time at Real, the 25-year-old registered 11 goals and eight assists as Los Blancos won the Spanish and Champions League titles.

There's no doubt that several clubs would be willing to sign to the Colombia playmaker, who was the Player of the Tournament at the last World Cup, were Madrid to put him up for sale.

What do YOU make of James' new look? Do YOU think he and Cristiano will still be teammates next season? Leave YOUR opinion in the comments box below!

