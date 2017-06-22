The Indiana Pacers are in a tough spot this summer, as star forward Paul George has made it clear he intends to play elsewhere in 2018.

George, who grew up in the Los Angeles area, has a strong interest in playing for the Lakers and seems determined to make that happen either this year or next.

However, he wants to leave Indiana with no (or at least minimal) ill will, as he has been up front with Pacers general manager Kevin Pritchard throughout the whole process.

According to this IndyStar.com article, George wants to make sure he doesn't leave the Pacers in a bad spot like Kevin Durant did with the Oklahoma City Thunder last offseason:

"One reason George made the decision Saturday to inform Pritchard of his intentions was that he wasn’t comfortable putting the Pacers in a similar situation that the Oklahoma City Thunder went through two seasons ago," Nate Taylor of IndyStar.com wrote.

"The Thunder, a similar small market team, chose to have Kevin Durant play out the final year of his contract for the 2015-16 season. Durant then signed with the Golden State Warriors in free agency and the Thunder received nothing in return. With Durant, Oklahoma City took Golden State to a seven-game series in the Western Conference finals. Without Durant last season, the Thunder slipped from 55 to 47 wins and fell in five games in the first round of the playoffs to the Rockets. Durant helped lead the Warriors to the NBA championship earlier this month.

"George respects Pritchard, former team president Larry Bird and coach Nate McMillan. He also values the strong relationships he has forged with several people on the team and in the franchise’s front office."

With the 2017 NBA Draft taking place on Thursday night, it's possible George could be moved sometime before the draft starts or even during the event itself.

However, the Pacers may also opt to keep George and see how the first half of the 2017-18 season goes. If the Pacers are struggling or aren't looking like a championship-caliber team, Pritchard could then decide to deal George.

Either way, PG-13 has given the Pacers ample warning that he plans to leave. If Indiana is left empty-handed in 2018, the team will have only itself to blame.

George is doing all he can to make sure the Pacers get something in return for him, so Pritchard needs to continue fielding offers for the star forward and can't be afraid to pull the trigger if the right deal comes along.