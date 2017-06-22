GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Braun.

Braun Strowman posts hilarious poem to Roman Reigns on Twitter

Braun Strowman finally made his return on Monday Night RAW earlier this week, when he burst through the ambulance doors like a true hero – despite being a villain on paper.

He proceeded to beat down Roman Reigns, and we now know that the two are set to do battle at the inaugural Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view in an ambulance match.

He was right, he’s not finished with The Big Dog and it’s expected that Strowman could still end up challenging Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam as that was the original plan, despite Reigns claiming he’ll be challenging the winner between The Beast Incarnate and Samoa Joe.

To further advance his feud, The Monster Among Men has taken to social media to continue goading his bitter rival. Although, you could argue that he’s doing a bad job of trying to get fans to despise him, as his latest actions have only made them laugh and want him to win in a more destructive fashion.

Accompanying a picture of Strowman manhandling Reigns in the air, he tweeted a poem for Reigns which has WWE fans reacting in hilarious fashion.

He posted: “Roses as Red Violets are Blue #ImBack AND #ImNotFinishedWithYou #MonsterAmongMen.”

You have to give it to him, he’s really embraced the tag line after his backstage altercation with Reigns not too long ago.

Here are some of the best reactions to Strowman’s poem.

This isn’t the only tweet that has been doing the rounds from Strowman’s Twitter account, as WWE fans were quick to point out one glaring error once he made his official return and taunted Reigns on social media.

As you’ll be able to see below, Strowman claimed he’s not fished with Reigns, instead of finished and that prompted plenty of fishing memes from WWE fans.

Strowman doesn’t seem like the most tech-savvy of individuals, but he certainly knows how to gauge a reaction from fans as he continues to improve inside of the ring too.

So, it comes as no surprise that he finally has merchandise and could be set for some big things as the year goes on.

What do you make of the poem Strowman tweeted at Roman Reigns?

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

John Cena
WWE

