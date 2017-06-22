The reason Vince McMahon is a big fan of Elias Samson on RAW

WWE opted to go down a very different path with one particular NXT call-up, rather than following the usual method of throwing them into matches and feuds right away.

Elias Samson never really achieved a great deal of success on NXT, but seems to have done enough to impress the brass as he was called up to Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 33.

GOOD START

Following weeks of drifting between segments and even through the fans, Samson played a key role in the feud between The Miz and Dean Ambrose, and has since picked up some big wins along the way.

Samson has now emerged as one of the most intriguing mid-card heels on the roster and it doesn’t look like WWE will be giving up on him anytime soon either, as The Inquisitr is reporting just why Vince McMahon is supposedly a big fan of his and that will significantly influence his push on WWE programme moving forward.

The source is claiming that Vince absolutely loves the heat that Samson is getting from WWE fans during the segments where he’s sat in the middle of the ring and is playing his guitar.

This has resulted in WWE giving Samson more creative freedom during his promos, as he tailors a different song/insult to each city he’s in and so far, he’s been given only basic direction and is told to continue feeding off the crowd until the officials have decided when it’s the right time to end his segments.

Their idea is to let the fans react and listen to them to get the perfect amount of heat for the man once known as El Vagabundo on NXT before his departure.

VINCE A FAN

This shows how confident WWE is in his ability, as not many recent call-ups have that level of freedom right off the bat, and the reactions don’t seem to be getting to him either – he’s doing a fine job of holding his own as we saw earlier this week.

Following what we saw on RAW after Finn Balor interrupted his segment, and then paid for it backstage when he was ambushed, it’s safe to assume that we’re heading towards a match between the pair at Great Balls of Fire.

Balor is a top talent on the red brand, and once again it shows how much faith they have in Samson to throw him in towards the deep end.

If his start on the main roster is anything to go by and if Vince remains a big fan, he might end up as a serious player on RAW with more big opportunities coming his way.

