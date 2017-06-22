Lonzo Ball attempts to recruit LeBron James for the Lakers

Lonzo Ball hasn't even been drafted into the NBA yet, but he is already looking to recruit players to his future team.

The 2017 NBA Draft is scheduled to take place later today, and with the number two overall selection, the Los Angeles Lakers are expected to take Lonzo Ball from UCLA.

While there is still always a little bit of uncertainty as anything can happen later this evening, Ball is still considering himself to be a Lakers player come this time tomorrow, so he has already started recruiting players to come and play alongside him.

One of those players which the 19-year-old is trying to recruit for his new team is none other than Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James.

Speaking on ESPN's SportsCenter, Ball said he wants to bring the four-time MVP to Los Angeles, but the way which he is attempting to convince him to join the team needs to be worked on.

The point guard said: "Hey man, LeBron, I like to win and I know you like to win. I think our games could help each other out a lot. Anytime you want the ball, just let me know and it's going to be there."

Fair attempt, but James always knows that no matter who his teammates are, he's always going to have the ball in his hands.

That was shown throughout this year's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, as LeBron came the first player in history to ever average a triple-double over the duration of the five games played.

Considering as well the four-time MVP has pretty much all but confirmed he is staying with the Cavaliers this season despite the recent rumors, Ball may have to say more than that they're going to win games in order for him to move to the Lakers this year.

Maybe try again in 2018 once LeBron has seen what the Lakers are like with Lonzo in their squad.