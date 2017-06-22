The season may have ended with an FA Cup final defeat, however Chelsea enjoyed an absolutely fantastic 2016-17 campaign.

They won 30 out of their 38 Premier League matches, which included a record-equalling 13-game winning streak, and amassed 93 points to regain the title in Antonio Conte’s very first term in charge.

Stars like Nemanja Matic and top scorer Diego Costa have been linked with moves away from Stamford Bridge, but Conte has set his sights on some new arrivals of his own.

Leonardo Bonucci, Timeoue Bakayoko and Romelu Lukaku are on the Italian’s reported wishlist, but another of his top transfer targets is Alex Sandro.

Not only have Juventus confirmed that they’ve received a massive offer for the top-quality defender – but they’ve issued a response too, amid talk of a move to Chelsea.

Juve respond to substantial Sandro bid

The Italian champions have stated that they will not stand in Sandro’s way if he wants to leave the club after a “substantial offer” was made for the full-back.

The 2017 Champions League finalists rejected a huge reported £58 million for the Brazilian last week, but their club president has suggested that offer has been increased further.

“A substantial offer has arrived (for Sandro),” Juve president Guiseppe Marotta told Corriere dello Sport, via The Independent. “We have no intention of selling anyone.

“But if a player decides to leave, as has happened in previous years, then at the end of the day, he has to go.”

The 60-year-old added: “We don’t keep anyone against their will. But at the moment, there are no such situations (no player wants to leave) and I hope nobody will leave.”

Sandro was brought to Juve by current Chelsea manager Conte from Porto back in 2015 and he’s gone on to make 74 appearances for the Old Lady.

Do Chelsea need him?

The impressive 26-year-old, who can play at left-back and left wing-back, was in the most recent Brazil squad and is on his way to becoming the complete full-back.

Chelsea’s strong interest in Sandro comes as a bit of a surprise, considering the excellent debut campaign Marcos Alonso had following his arrival last summer for around £24 million.

After moving from Fiorentina, the Spaniard scored six times for the Blues, produced consistently strong displays and was unfortunate not to be named in the PFA Team of the Year.

Whether or not Chelsea need Sandro is up for debate, but they will need to add depth to their squad as they look to compete not only domestically next season, but also in Europe.

