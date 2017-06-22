GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Guardiola.

Manchester City could have an incredible starting XI when the 2017-18 season begins

Pep Guardiola will be under immense pressure to sustain a title challenge for Manchester City this season.

Guardiola endured his first trophyless season of his managerial career and finished 15 points behind champions Chelsea in third in the Premier League.

And the Spanish boss doesn’t need a second invitation to spend big this summer.

He’s already splashed the cash to sign goalkeeper Ederson and Bernardo Silva.

But there will no doubt be more arrivals at the Etihad before the start of next season.

The Citizens are being linked with a whole host of top quality stars and could assemble a pretty incredible squad.

As a result, we’ve decided to take a look at the XI that could be lining up for City on the opening day of next season - when they travel to newly-promoted Brighton.

Now, we’re not saying that they’re guaranteed to sign these players, we’re just merely speculating.

Manchester City v Leicester City - Premier League

Take a look:

Goalkeeper | Ederson

City splashed around £34.7 million on the Benfica goalkeeper and he will replace Claudio Bravo between the sticks.

Right-back | Dani Alves

It seems Juventus will grant Alves’ wish to terminate his contract this summer, allowing him to reunite with Guardiola.

Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

Centre-back | Vincent Kompany

When fit, Kompany is one of the best defenders in European football. City will be desperately hoping their captain can avoid injury next season.

Centre-back | John Stones

Stones signed for almost £50 million last summer but had an inconsistent debut season. He’ll likely to get the nod ahead of Nicolas Otamendi next campaign, though.

Left-back | Benjamin Mendy

City are rumoured to be keen on Monaco’s 22-year-old left-back, with Gael Clichy having left the club.

Centre-midfield | David Silva

Silva has been employed in a deeper role under Guardiola and was outstanding at times last season. He’s expected to stay in that role next season.

Manchester City v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League

Centre-midfield | Fernandinho

Alongside playmaker Silva, a slightly more defensive midfielder is needed. That is where Fernandinho comes in as he’ll attempt to break up opposition’s attacks.

Attacking midfield | Alexis Sanchez

It sounds as though Arsenal’s Sanchez is keen to work with Guardiola again. It’s hard to see Arsenal wanting to sell the Chilean to their Premier League rivals but, with only one-year left on his contract, Sanchez has the bargaining power.

Attacking midfield | Bernardo Silva

City have already signed Bernardo for around £43 million. The Portuguese star will no doubt have plenty of competition for a starting place though with the likes of Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling sitting on the bench.

Russia v Portugal: Group A - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017

Attacking midfield | Kevin de Bruyne

De Bruyne was given even more freedom under Guardiola last season and shone with an impressive 18 assists. He'll be a crucial player for City once again next season.

Striker | Sergio Aguero

Aguero might find it difficult to play regular first-team football with Gabriel Jesus waiting in the wings. But, for now, we’ve given the Argentine the nod.

p1bj82bo52hecmkr1uj518kc2fod.jpg

Other options: Nicolas Otamendi, Yaya Toure, Fernando, Ilkay Gundogan, Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane, Gabriel Jesus

Topics:
Sergio Aguero
Vincent Kompany
Football
Premier League
Manchester City
Kevin De Bruyne
David Silva

