Joel Embiid.

Joel Embiid makes brilliant pitch for Knicks center Kristaps Porzingis to join the 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is one of the most connected players in all of basketball, often responding to fans and critics on social media and making funny observations.

From defending his team's "Process" to tweeting about players he'd like to play with, Embiid's Twitter account is a must-follow for NBA fans.

On Wednesday, Embiid decided to get in on some of the NBA offseason rumors, tweeting out something obviously directed at a current superstar who is on the trading block.

Embiid tweeted "We don't care about Exit meetings in Philly... you're welcome to join," a message clearly directed at New York Knicks center Kristaps Porzingis, who skipped his exit meeting with the Knicks due to a spat with team president Phil Jackson:

The 76ers are clearly working on building a young super-team of their own, as they own the No. 1 pick in Thursday night's NBA Draft and are expected to take Washington guard Markelle Fultz.

Philadelphia 76ers v Miami Heat

The team will be able to pair Fultz with last year's No. 1 overall pick - Ben Simmons - and Embiid. If the 76ers can entice the Knicks to trade Porzingis to them (or land another star player), they'll suddenly be a team to watch in the Eastern Conference.

Last season, Embiid dominated when he was healthy, averaging 20.2 points and 7.8 rebounds a night. However, due to injuries, he was only able to appear in 31 games. The 2014 No. 3 overall pick out of Kansas also missed the entirety of the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons because of injuries.

Porzingis, meanwhile, averaged 18.1 points and 7.2 rebounds a night while appearing in 66 games for the Knicks last season. He also shot 35.7 percent from three-point range, so he could slot in nicely alongside Embiid, who is more of a low-post scorer.

Detroit Pistons v New York Knicks

Obviously, it would take a lot for the 76ers to land Porzingis, as the Knicks would likely ask for the No. 1 pick. The Sixers could offer a future first-round selection as well as a player like Dario Saric, but that may not be enough for New York to pull the trigger.

Still, you can't blame Embiid for trying, and we can't wait to see which NBA star he subtweets about next. It's an exciting time to be a Philadelphia fan, thanks to Embiid and a core of young stars that is about to add Fultz to the mix.

Of course, Embiid's health remains a huge concern, so there is reason for caution, but the 76ers should at least challenge for an Eastern Conference playoff spot this season.

