The FA has announced today that, following a three-month review, it will end all sponsorship deals with betting companies.

The announcement comes just a year after the FA signed a long-term deal with Ladbrokes to become the FA’s official betting partner and comes after the English governing body faced criticism for banning players for betting violations whilst having financial agreements with sports-betting companies.

The FA statement posted an official statement on their website on Thursday afternoon to announce the news.

“At the May FA board meeting it was agreed that the FA would end all sponsorships with betting companies starting from the end of the 2016-17 season.

“The decision was made following a three-month review of the FA’s approach to it as a governing body taking betting sponsorship, whilst being responsible for the regulation of sports betting within the sport’s rules.

“As a consequence the FA has mutually agreed with Ladbrokes that its current partnership with the FA will be terminated from June 2017.

“The FA will continue to work with betting companies, including Ladbrokes, as they play a key role in sharing information on suspect betting patterns and so help in regulating the game.”

The move could have repercussions at all levels of the game in England with many major gambling companies having close links with the English game – and especially with the Premier League.

Around half of Premier League teams this season have shirt sponsorship deals with gambling companies; West Ham (Betway), Bournemouth (Mansion Group), West Brom (UK-K8.com), Sunderland (Dafabet), Stoke (Bet365), Swansea (BETEAST), Hull (SportPesa), Burnley (Dafabet), Crystal Place (Mansion Group) and Watford (138.com).

The announcement is also likely to affect the lower tiers of the English game as betting company Sky Bet is currently the title sponsor for the Championship, League One and League Two.

Joey Barton the former Manchester City and Burnley midfielder was banned by the FA in April for gambling offences for 18 months after it was discovered that the player had made an astonishing 1,200 bets on the outcome of football matches.

And he didn't waste any time to reveal his opinion on the subject by posting a brilliant tweet shortly after the announcement was made.

Love him or hate him, without Barton's high profile case the FA would have never come to such a conclusion.

In light of the Football Associations decision Jim Mullen CEO of Ladbrokes Coral said: “We understand The FA's decision regarding their commercial partnerships on gambling."

