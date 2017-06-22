The super fight between Saul Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin has finally become a reality, with the two popular fighters set to throw down on September 16 inside of the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It’s a fight that fans have been wanting to see for a while, and plenty was made of one avoiding the other but in a WWE-style call-out following Canelo’s one-sided win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in his last outing, Triple G was summoned to enter the ring and reveal that the fight has been made.

RETIREMENT?

While you could argue that Golovkin’s performance against Daniel Jacobs played a part in Golden Boy moving forward with negotiations compared to previous years, the excitement is still there with fans torn between who will leave the victor.

The red-haired Mexican has only lost once, while the Kazakh knockout artist has yet to taste defeat, but has shockingly claimed that he could quit boxing after the fight against his middleweight rival.

While he’s now 35-years old, age doesn’t seem to be the reason why he’s contemplating retirement, as the Press Association has reported that Golovkin is keen on turning this rivalry into a series, rather than just a one-and-done situation.

Golovkin wants a trilogy.

TRILOGY

He said: “Maybe after this fight, I’m finished. Maybe not. I feel very good.

“Okay, I’m 35 but I feel like I’m 25. But this is boxing, not soccer, it’s not a game, this is a fight and every fight is very difficult.

“I’m ready, I want a [trilogy]. I believe it’s possible. It’s very interesting for me as we have a situation to [have] a rematch, maybe two or three fights.

“Now [after going the 12-round distance for the first time against Daniel Jacobs in March], I know I can do it. Before, they asked questions.”

A trilogy is something Golden Boy president Oscar De La Hoya hasn’t ruled out either and based on Golovkin’s comments, it seems like a rematch clause has been inserted into their contracts.

Money is to be made, so you can’t blame them for inserting that clause as if it’s an entertaining fight, fans will pay to see them go at it again in an attempt to establish dominance and we can find out once and for all who the better fighter is.

At the same time, if it’s not even a close contest then it won’t warrant a rematch, let alone a third contest and it will lose fan interest.

