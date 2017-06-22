One of WWE’s most surprising decisions in recent times saw the company put the WWE Championship on Jinder Mahal after he defeated Randy Orton at the SmackDown-exclusive Backlash pay-per-view.

The expansion into India played a big part in that, and it looks like the one-month experiment will be extending further after The Modern Day Maharaja managed to retain his gold at Money in the Bank against The Viper.

WWE CHAMPION

It’s now expected that their feud will culminate at the Battleground event which could see the return of the Punjabi Prison stipulation.

Obviously, eyebrows were raised when Mahal – once the butt of the jokes in 3MB alongside Drew McIntyre and Heath Slater – finally held the biggest prize the company has to offer after making his return last year.

Questions will always be asked, and the doubt and criticism will always remain and the latest star to discuss his role as champion is Seth Rollins.

The Kingslayer knows everything about being WWE Champion, and he found himself in a similar situation when The Shield imploded as not many thought he would be the standout heel when they embarked on singles runs – everyone thought it would be Dean Ambrose.

Despite that, Rollins has had a magnificent career thus far, and his most recent achievement has seen 2K officially reveal him as the cover star for WWE 2K18, the latest release in the flagship WWE video game franchise.

ROLLINS' REACTION

Speaking exclusively to GiveMeSport to promote the game, Rollins revealed that Mahal’s journey is admirable and is enjoying the fact that a new star is being given the opportunity to try his luck at being the WWE Champion.

He said: “It’s a huge opportunity, it’s a huge responsibility and I just hope that he makes the best of it.

“Y’know, and I don’t think – obviously he’s worked very hard to get himself into that position to seize that opportunity and he’s been doing the best that he can with it and I think that’s fantastic.

“I think it’s cool to see new guys rise up and Jinder’s story is pretty incredible you know he went from being let go by the company just a couple of years to now being WWE World Heavyweight Champion, that’s special, man.

“That’s something – one way or another that’s admirable and I’m just curious to see what he can do with it.

"I’m looking forward to seeing how Jinder is as a champion. I think there’s a lot of potential there, and I’m looking forward to seeing if he can make the most of the opportunity.”

Mahal has had a stuttering start to life as champion, but it’s clear that it takes time to adjust to that level after never experiencing that level of success before.

He’s a brilliant heel with a great look, and he knows how to get the fans to hate him – we just need to give him a chance to roll with it.

What do you make of Seth Rollins' thoughts on Jinder Mahal as WWE Champion?

