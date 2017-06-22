The NBA Draft takes place later today, and it is where team's futures can be created, or lost, depending on the actions they do and what comes of them over the next few seasons.

One of those teams looking to change their future is the San Antonio Spurs who, according to reports, are looking to get right within the mix of the NBA later tonight.

Currently, the Spurs only have two picks in this year's draft, the 29th pick and the 59th pick, but if ESPN is to believe, the team is looking to trade themselves in the top-ten picks of the draft tonight.

San Antonio is serious about pulling off this move, as according to ESPN's report, they are willing to involve LaMarcus Aldridge. Three teams have reportedly spoken to the team about a trade involving the power forward.

Although Aldridge has only been with the team since 2015 on a $84 million contract, the Spurs could be looking to move him on after poor performances in the playoffs.

When point guard Tony Parker suffering a season-ending quadriceps injury during the Western Conference Semifinals, and Kawhi Leonard sprained his ankle in Game 1 of the Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors, many expected the 31-year-old to step up, but he did not.

Aldridge could not step up to the plate in the absence of Parker and Leonard, and the Spurs came crashing out of the playoffs after losing 4-0 in the Conference Finals series, the first time a team had been swept in the Western Conference Finals since they did it to the Memphis Grizzles four years prior.

During the postseason, he averaged a career-low of 16.5 points per game, whilst also having career lows in player efficiency rating at 15.2 and in blocks as well with one per game. Aldridge simply wasn't there for the Spurs when they needed him the most.

No word so far on which teams are said to be interested in the 31-year-old, but whether he goes to, they'll be hoping he brings the form he had during his time at the Portland Trail Blazers, rather than what he produced in San Antonio.