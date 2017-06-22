History was made on Sunday at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view – but perhaps for the wrong reasons.

The occasion marked the first time in WWE history where the company created a Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match, where Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Carmella, Tamina and Natalya battled it out for the white and gold briefcase with a chance to become the first Ms. Money in the Bank.

MONEY IN THE BANK

The win meant the winner could cash in the contract for a chance to compete for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at any time within one year.

However, it was James Ellsworth who ended up climbing the ladder and unhooking the briefcase, before throwing it down to the Princess of Staten Island.

So, it comes as no surprise that fans are outraged that a male was given the chance to steal the show during a historic night for the women.

That’s been fixed slightly, though, as general manager Daniel Bryan has revealed a rematch will take place next week on SmackDown LIVE where Ellsworth will be banned from ringside, and it means we may have a completely different winner this time around.

ELLSWORTH RESPONDS

That won’t change the fact that fans are still annoyed, and the once-adored Ellsworth has now taken to his official Facebook to hit out at fans for the backlash he’s faced for his actions, claiming they were chanting for him when he was climbing the ladder, but turned on him when he grabbed the briefcase.

He posted: “The #WWEUniverse is weird, they cheered me on so loud in St. Louis as I climbed the ladder and grabbed the #MITB Briefcase, doing Daniel Bryan’s signature Yes chant and everything, but then as I dropped it in my good friend Carmella’s hands, the crying all over the world started, weird huh? #Duh.”

Obviously, he’s only trying to gauge a reaction by remaining in character to further infuriate those that have criticised WWE’s booking to have Ellsworth unhook the briefcase; but it’s a fantastic way for him to go over more as a heel.

Ellsworth has also been getting into it with Bryan, following on from their heated discussion inside the ring during the segment on SmackDown LIVE.

He’s taken to Twitter to criticise him, while fans are now wondering what the outcome of the Money in the Bank rematch could be with Ellsworth not being able to be at ringside.

What do you make of James Ellsworth's response on Facebook? Have YOUR say in the comments section below

