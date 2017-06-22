John Cena's future on Monday Night RAW

John Cena's WWE return is drawing closer and closer as the days go by.

The former WWE Champ hasn't been seen on WWE TV since his WrestleMania 33 win over The Miz and Maryse in a Mixed Tag Team Match where he teamed up with real-life girlfriend Nikki Bella. After the match, Cena (confirming multiple rumors that had surfaced months before Mania) dropped down on one knee and proposed to Bella, who has been wanting to get married to Cena for years now.

Neither Cena or Bella have been seen on WWE TV since then. Cena has been busy promoting his new movie, The Wall, as well as the new season of his reality TV series, American Grit. Bella has been out-of-action nursing a lingering neck injury, and it has been speculated that her in-ring return could possibly be over.

Article continues below

Cena, on the other hand, seems far from done inside the ring as he has been confirmed to make his WWE return at the July 4th edition of SmackDown Live although he has been dubbed a 'free agent' as of late. The new development of Cena being a free agent now has rose speculation that he could be hopping from both SmackDown Live and Monday Night RAW to make various appearances.

Earlier this week it was reported that Cena had been added to the Saturday, July 15th RAW live event in Huntington, West Virgina. He has also been added to the live event the following night in Lexington, Kentucky where he will be filling in for Roman Reigns against Bray Wyatt.

Article continues below

Although he is set to return as a free agent, Cena has yet to be advertised for any Monday Night RAW appearances on TV through the SummerSlam pay-per-view (PPV). He is also not being advertised for the post-SummerSlam RAW, however, he is on deck to appear at all Monday SmackDown live shows leading up to SummerSlam. This includes the Monday SmackDown live event after SummerSlam, meaning he'll be unable to appear on Monday Night RAW the night after the PPV.

Cena is being advertised for all SmackDown Live TV event through September, except for the episode set to be taped on August 8th. He is also scheduled to appear at the SmackDown Live exclusive PPVs Battleground on July 23rd.

With that being said, Cena is not expected to be seen on Monday Night RAW anytime soon.

What are your thoughts on Cena not being expected to work any TV appearances on Monday Night RAW anytime soon? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms