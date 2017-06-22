One of the most interesting, but at the same time outrageous, stories making its rounds in the NBA today is that of the New York Knicks and Kristaps Porzingis.

Porzingis averaged 18.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, and two blocks over 32.8 minutes per game for the Knicks last season, and at only 21-years-old and standing at 7’3” and 240 pounds, he looks set to be one of the next big stars in the league.

However, the team's president of basketball operations Phil Jackson confirmed that he was listening to offers for the Latvian star on Wednesday night because he missed an exit meeting.

A deal could be done today involving draft picks, or other teams in the NBA could wait it out to see how desperate the Knicks are to get Porzingis off their team, but a player of his potential won't be left in limbo for long over the situation of who he will be playing for next season.

One player to already weigh-in on the situation is Joel Embiid, as he has said his team, the Philadelphia 76ers, don't care about exit meetings and that he is welcome to join. Another player to have his say is Karl-Anthony Towns, although his approach has been a bit more discrete.

That's because the Minnesota Timberwolves star today followed Porzingis on Instagram which, in the media world we live in, can ONLY mean he is going to go to the Northwest Division team and nothing else.

Of course, that was just a joke and anything of this type of activity by any player on social media has to be taken with a pinch of salt, but it does make for an interesting take.

Minnesota could go after the Latvian star, as they currently have a good cap space, but they need to spend wisely as they have a lot of young talent on their team that are due extensions soon. They would need to analyze fully the contract situations of Andrew Wiggins and Zach LaVine and then make a decision.

However, if the Timberwolves do want to bring in Porzingis and their cap space is able to deal with it following any extensions, they'll have to give the Knicks an offer better than several teams that are also rumored to be interested including the Sixers, San Antonio Spurs, and the Phoenix Suns.

The offer needed to pry the 21-year-old away from New York is going to have to be high as he is such a promising talent. This is all despite how upset Jackson was with him earlier this week.