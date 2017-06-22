Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Kristaps Porzingis.

Recent follow on Kristaps Porzingis' Instagram could indicate who'll be his future team

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

One of the most interesting, but at the same time outrageous, stories making its rounds in the NBA today is that of the New York Knicks and Kristaps Porzingis.

Porzingis averaged 18.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, and two blocks over 32.8 minutes per game for the Knicks last season, and at only 21-years-old and standing at 7’3” and 240 pounds, he looks set to be one of the next big stars in the league.

However, the team's president of basketball operations Phil Jackson confirmed that he was listening to offers for the Latvian star on Wednesday night because he missed an exit meeting.

A deal could be done today involving draft picks, or other teams in the NBA could wait it out to see how desperate the Knicks are to get Porzingis off their team, but a player of his potential won't be left in limbo for long over the situation of who he will be playing for next season.

One player to already weigh-in on the situation is Joel Embiid, as he has said his team, the Philadelphia 76ers, don't care about exit meetings and that he is welcome to join. Another player to have his say is Karl-Anthony Towns, although his approach has been a bit more discrete.

That's because the Minnesota Timberwolves star today followed Porzingis on Instagram which, in the media world we live in, can ONLY mean he is going to go to the Northwest Division team and nothing else.

Of course, that was just a joke and anything of this type of activity by any player on social media has to be taken with a pinch of salt, but it does make for an interesting take.

Minnesota could go after the Latvian star, as they currently have a good cap space, but they need to spend wisely as they have a lot of young talent on their team that are due extensions soon. They would need to analyze fully the contract situations of Andrew Wiggins and Zach LaVine and then make a decision.

Verizon Slam Dunk Contest 2016

However, if the Timberwolves do want to bring in Porzingis and their cap space is able to deal with it following any extensions, they'll have to give the Knicks an offer better than several teams that are also rumored to be interested including the Sixers, San Antonio Spurs, and the Phoenix Suns.

The offer needed to pry the 21-year-old away from New York is going to have to be high as he is such a promising talent. This is all despite how upset Jackson was with him earlier this week.

Topics:
Kristaps Porzingis
New York Knicks
Atlantic Division
Eastern Conference
NBA
Karl-Anthony Towns
Minnesota Timberwolves
Northwest Division
Western Conference
Carmelo Anthony

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

The reason why The Miz has aligned with Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas on RAW

The reason why The Miz has aligned with Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas on RAW

The unbelievable offer PSG have made Cristiano Ronaldo [Marca]

The unbelievable offer PSG have made Cristiano Ronaldo [Marca]

Liverpool set to smash club transfer record TWICE more after Salah deal [Mirror]

Liverpool set to smash club transfer record TWICE more after Salah deal [Mirror]

How Arsenal can block Lewandowski from moving to Chelsea or Man Utd [Sun]

How Arsenal can block Lewandowski from moving to Chelsea or Man Utd [Sun]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again