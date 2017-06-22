GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Coutinho and Mo Salah.

Where will Mohamed Salah fit in at Liverpool next season?

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Provided they get past their play-off tie at the beginning of next season, Liverpool will be playing Champions League football for the first time since 2014-15.

There are clear signs of improvement under Jurgen Klopp, however, in a season where they had no European football whatsoever, they only just held on to one of those top four places.

The Anfield club finished fourth in the Premier League, a single point above fifth-placed Arsenal, but it’s worth remembering that this was Klopp’s first full season in charge.

SIGN UP NOW

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Liverpool have to bolster their squad this summer to have any serious chance of competing on all fronts next term, and the first big arrival looks set to be Mohamed Salah.

The Reds are close to finalising the transfer of the Roma star, who is undergoing a medical, in a deal worth around £34 million, but where will he fit into Klopp’s starting XI? Let’s take a look.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

The reason why The Miz has aligned with Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas on RAW

The reason why The Miz has aligned with Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas on RAW

Vince McMahon is a huge fan of one surprising WWE RAW star - here's why

Vince McMahon is a huge fan of one surprising WWE RAW star - here's why

The unbelievable offer PSG have made Cristiano Ronaldo [Marca]

The unbelievable offer PSG have made Cristiano Ronaldo [Marca]

Liverpool set to smash club transfer record TWICE more after Salah deal [Mirror]

Liverpool set to smash club transfer record TWICE more after Salah deal [Mirror]

Salah’s 2016-17 campaign

Salah, who’s been at Roma since 2015, recorded extremely impressive figures last season, scoring 19 goals and providing 12 assists for the side which finished runners-up to Juventus.

That included 15 goals in 31 Serie A appearances, and the only wingers to better that tally were Keita Balde Diao, Alejandro Gomez and Napoli starlet Lorenzo Insigne.

Pescara Calcio v AS Roma - Serie A

The 25-year-old, who scored more goals than any Liverpool player this term and finished with the second-most assists (11) in Italy’s top-flight, possesses unbelievable pace.

In addition to that, the ex-Chelsea man is mobile, skilful, has good dribbling, technical qualities, an eye for goal and offers the high work ethic which Klopp demands from his attackers.

Where will Salah fit in at Liverpool?

Salah’s best performances for Roma have come off the right-wing in a 4-3-3 system, where he can cut inside from the flank and onto his preferred left foot.

AS Roma v Atalanta BC - Serie A

A potential issue with regards to getting the best out of the Egyptian is that Liverpool’s current first-choice right-winger is Sadio Mane, and he enjoyed an outstanding debut year at the club.

The 25-year-old moved to Merseyside from Southampton last summer for £34 million, registering 13 goals and five assists in 29 games.

Mane could move into a central position to accommodate Salah, with Philippe Coutinho on the left, but if the Senegal star retains his place on the right, Salah would have to play on the left.

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

If that were the case, there could be a situation where Mane and Salah are on each flank, Roberto Firmino is the centre-forward and Coutinho moves slightly deeper.

The immensely gifted Brazilian ended last season operating as a number eight, in one of those two advanced central midfield roles, and he looked very comfortable.

A change in formation?

All the options discussed so far assume a 4-3-3 formation, but of course, there is a chance that Klopp may revert to the system which brought him success at Borussia Dortmund – 4-2-3-1.

West Ham United v Liverpool - Premier League

This change could give rise to the fluid, potentially devastating front four of Salah on the right-hand side, star man Coutinho on the left, with Mane more central and Firmino up front.

That would mean just two of Emre Can, captain Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and England Player of the Year Adam Lallana could play in the centre of midfield.

Salah has sometimes (yet rarely) played as a second striker too (akin to a number ten), but his most effective position is without doubt anywhere on the right wing.

Endless possibilities?

The key question to ask is whether or not Klopp would consider playing a big new acquisition somewhere other than their most preferred position.

AS Roma v US Sassuolo - Serie A

One thing that everyone can agree on is that Liverpool would have so many more possibilities in terms of how they deploy their attacking talents were they to sign Salah this summer.

The deal should be completed very soon, and if the Reds want to become genuine title challengers again, he is certainly the calibre of player they should be targeting.

Where do YOU think Salah should play for Liverpool if he joins this summer? Leave YOUR opinion in the comments box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Philippe Coutinho
Roberto Firmino
Mohamed Salah
Football
AS Roma

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

The reason why The Miz has aligned with Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas on RAW

The reason why The Miz has aligned with Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas on RAW

The unbelievable offer PSG have made Cristiano Ronaldo [Marca]

The unbelievable offer PSG have made Cristiano Ronaldo [Marca]

Liverpool set to smash club transfer record TWICE more after Salah deal [Mirror]

Liverpool set to smash club transfer record TWICE more after Salah deal [Mirror]

How Arsenal can block Lewandowski from moving to Chelsea or Man Utd [Sun]

How Arsenal can block Lewandowski from moving to Chelsea or Man Utd [Sun]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again