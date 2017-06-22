One of the biggest stars to swap European football for China back in the January transfer window was Oscar.

The attacking midfielder made just nine league appearances for eventual champions Chelsea before joining Shanghai SIPG in a massive deal worth around £60 million.

Oscar spent four-and-a-half years at Stamford Bridge, scoring 38 goals in 203 matches, however he had fallen completely out of favour under new manager Antonio Conte.

SIGN UP NOW

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

His career in China has been up and down so far, from scoring on his friendly debut and in the 2017 AFC Champions League qualifying play-off to missing two penalties in one game.

The 25-year-old's latest actions started a massive brawl last weekend and resulted in him picking up a hefty ban, but something tells us he won't be too bothered.

Article continues below

Oscar to earn staggering amount during ban

As you're probably aware, Oscar sparked a huge on-pitch fight between Shanghai SIPG and Guangzhou R&F players after he blasted the ball directly at two opponents.

The Brazil international received an eight-match suspension for the incident, ruling him out until August 13, and was also hit with a £4,620 fine.

Even though the ban will force him to watch on from the sidelines, thanks to his ridiculous £20.8 million-per-year wage, Oscar will still be taking home a staggering amount of money.

According to bet365, via The Mirror, the former Chelsea playmaker will earn a jaw-dropping £2,971,436 during his 52-day suspension.

For those without a calculator at hand, that works out at £57,143 a day, just over £2,380 an hour, and a crazy £39.68 each and every minute.

Oscar won't be able to play for Shanghai, who are managed by ex-Chelsea and Tottenham boss Andre Villas Boas, but it'll take him less than two hours to pay off his fine.

Crazy Chinese wages

The Chinese Super League has split opinion in recent months, with some accepting that these massive wages are only way they're going to attract top players and others slamming the league for its pay structure.

Oscar isn't the only one enjoying the vast riches of China, with the likes of Carlos Tevez and Hulk earning significantly more than many of the best players in Europe's top leagues too.

What do YOU make of the staggering amount Oscar will earn during his ban? Would YOU change the wage structure in China? Leave YOUR opinion in the comments box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms