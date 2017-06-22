Having live-animal mascots is always a risky decision, as the animals are bound to go off-script at some point.

For the most part, Brooks, the team dog for the Frisco RoughRiders, does his job admirably, but earlier this week, he decided he'd had enough of doing what he was told.

Brooks is being trained to fetch bats for the team, which is the double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, but clearly he still has some work to do.

As you can see in the video below, Brooks's trainers are trying to show off his new skill between innings, but Brooks has different plans, immediately taking off toward home plate and sprinting past the pitcher's mound to second base before returning to his trainers for a well-deserved treat:

Fortunately, the game wasn't actually taking place when Brooks went rogue, but the team was trying to warm up before play resumed. It seems everyone was fine with the distraction, though.

Of course, Brooks wasn't done just yet. The next day, the RoughRiders brought Brooks back for an encore - this time to run the bases along with a group of kids.

As you can see below, though, Brooks once again went rogue, deciding to take out a child while rounding first before sprinting the rest of the way around the bases for the victory:

Brooks just seems happy to be out on the field, and the fans enjoy watching him, even though he hasn't quite mastered the art of fetching bats.

If the RoughRiders know what's good for them, though, they'll keep Brooks as a regular part of their between-inning programming, as he's becoming quite the celebrity.

The RoughRiders also have another celebrity in town temporarily, as Texas Rangers starter Cole Hamels is currently with the team while he rehabs an injured oblique muscle. Hamels is currently 2-0 with a 3.03 ERA in five starts this season.

The Rangers are struggling without one of their top pitchers, as they currently sport a 35-36 overall record and trail the red-hot Houston Astros by 13 games in the American League West division.

Hamels picked up the win for Frisco on Wednesday as the RoughRiders blew out Midland 11-2. Hamels threw 5.2 innings, allowing only one run on a first-inning solo home run. He struck out five hitters while walking two.

The left-handed pitcher has made two starts for Frisco and may make one more before returning to the big-league club. Therefore, he'd better enjoy Brooks and his adorable antics while he still can.

