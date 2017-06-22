Whichever clubs signs Kylian Mbappe will be very pleased with their purchase.

The AS Monaco sensation looks like the real deal following a breakthrough season in which he scored 26 goals in all competitions and earned his first France cap.

Arsenal, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are believed to be heavily interested in the young striker, but every top club in Europe will be closely monitoring his situation at Monaco.

The three aforementioned clubs offer their own incentives. At Arsenal, he can work with Arsene Wenger, the man who turned Thierry Henry into a star.

A relative of Mbappe’s recently admitted a move to Arsenal, who have already seen an £87 million for the teenager rejected, isn’t implausible.

"Wenger is a great man. If Kylian signs for Arsenal tomorrow, it will be for him,” the relative told Le Parisien, per the Mirror.

"He knows how to shape young players and especially the former strikers of the French team, Thierry Henry and Nicolas Anelka.

"The Europa League is not an obstacle in itself."

Monaco have received a new bid for Mbappe

Meanwhile, signing for Real Madrid will give Mbappe the best opportunity of winning the Champions League.

And signing for PSG would ensure the youngster isn’t too far from his family.

According to Goal, it’s the Ligue 1 club that have just made the latest bid for Mbappe.

They claim that PSG have launched a €135m bid to sign the Monaco striker as they attempt to regain the number one spot in Ligue 1.

What Mbappe thinks about PSG

Goal add that Mbappe views PSG as the “ideal springboard” in his dream of playing for Real Madrid, which suggests he’s more interested in getting regular minutes and remaining close to home right now before one day becoming a Galactico.

PSG have met twice with Mbappe’s father. Les Parisiens were not originally planning a world-record bid but their summer plans have chanced since Antero Henrique was appointed sporting director earlier in the month.

Mbappe has two years left on his contract and Monaco, who have already sold Bernardo Silva in this transfer window, would prefer him to stay with a bumper wage upgrade.

The teenager will make his decision when he returns from his holiday.

