Football

Aubameyang celebrates a German Cup final goal.

Borussia Dortmund tell clubs what they must pay to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Football News
24/7

European football is blessed with some super strikers, from Luis Suarez to Gonzalo Higuain, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has to be near the top of that list.

The Gabonese international joined Borussia Dortmund in 2013 from Saint-Etienne and has gradually developed into a top-class centre-forward.

This season, he pipped Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski to the Bundesliga Golden Boot after netting 31 times, and in all competitions, he scored 40 goals in just 46 games.

Many clubs were put on alert in January when Auba publicly stated that he needed to leave Dortmund in the summer if he wanted to go to the next level.

One of those linked with the 28-year-old are Liverpool, and Dortmund have now told those chasing their most valuable star the huge fee they must offer in order to sign him.

Article continues below

Dortmund set price for Aubameyang

The club’s CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has revealed that they are willing to sell Aubameyang, but only for the right price, and any offer must recognise just how good their main man is.

VfL Wolfsburg v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

He told Bild, via The Independent: “We will listen to it (offers) when a club is willing to show its appreciation for Aubameyang in a financial way as well.

“If an official bid were to reach more than £63 million, it would have to be reported as a necessary (sum) to proceed. This has not happened so far.”

So, Watzke has set a minimum price tag of £63 million for Aubameyang, who was the subject of an official approach from Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer.

The 2015-16 Bundesliga and 2015 African footballer of the year has registered 120 goals in 189 matches for Dortmund and was fantastic under both Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel.

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-DORTMUND-TEAM

He was part of a sensational front three alongside Marco Reus and Manchester United’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan in 2015-16 – the only trio to rival Barcelona’s “MSN” in the stats.

Klopp is looking to bolster his squad before what he hopes is a Champions League campaign next term, and remains interested in his former talisman.

The Anfield club are in the process of completing the deal to sign Roma’s Mohamed Salah, who underwent a medical on Thursday ahead of a £34 million transfer.

Which club do YOU think Aubameyang will be playing for next season? Leave YOUR opinion in the comments box below!

Topics:
Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund
Football

