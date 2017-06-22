Many of Rory McIlroy's critics have been suggesting that his recurring injury problems are a result of hitting the gym too much.



The Northern Irishman missed the cut at last week’s US Open after recording a miserable first round of 78 has dismissed those suggestions saying that he hasn’t lifted weights in 2017.



The 28-year-old has suffered a dip in form and consistency in recent years, thanks in part to an array of career-blighting injuries, and he has failed to capture a major since he won the US PGA Championship back in 2014.

Many are pointing to an alleged over-reliance on gym work as the potential reason for injury issues, which include numerous back issues as well as a recurring long-term rib problem.



McIlroy, who finished four shots off the cut mark at Erin Hills, insists that this isn’t the case.



“Honestly I haven’t lifted a weight all year - and it’s tough for me to come and sort of say I don’t.



“The most I’ve lifted in the gym is 15 pounds this year because of my injury.



“I’m nowhere near as strong as I used to be. I’m not. But I don’t need to be.

“I feel like physically if I’m stable and I’m strong in the right areas, I’m okay.



“So at least I can’t be criticised for that this year.”



The Ulsterman insisted that his work in the gym has in fact prevented further injuries and appears to be remaining fairly upbeat about the whole situation, but what can’t be ignored is his disappointing recent form since the rib injury, which initially kept him sidelined for six weeks.



The world No 2 ended seventh, fourth and seventh during his first three stroke-play events after his return, before the issue recurred during the Players Championship that saw him pull out of the BMW PGA Championship and Memorial Tournament.



After missing the cut at the US Open, to say that there were worrying signs for the 4-time major winner would be an understatement. However, four birdies on his last six holes shows that he’s still got what it takes to get back to the top.



Tiger Woods’ career nose-dived following a series of injuries induced by spending too much time at the gym and one hopes that McIlroy’s career isn’t following a similar path.



Ian Poulter recently tweeted ‘75% of injuries are caused in the gym’, and if what McIlroy says is true, that he hasn’t been extensively hitting the gym, we should expect his fitness to remain consistent for now. If it doesn’t, worrying times ahead for Rory.

