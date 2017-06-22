GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Enzo Amore and Big Cass.

Enzo Amore breaks silence on Big Cass attacking him

The team of Enzo Amore and Big Cass has come to an abrupt end.

If you've been watching Monday Night RAW for the past few months, you could tell it was only a matter of time before the pair went their separate ways as the company reportedly has high hopes for Cass moving forward as a singles talent. Amore and Cass have been huge fan favorites for some time now in the RAW Tag Team division but failed to ever capture the tag titles during their time together.

Recently, Enzo had been getting attacked backstage on RAW these past few weeks and initial signs pointed to The Revival being the culprits, however, everything was made clear on this past Monday's episode of RAW. RAW announcer Corey Graves revealed some footage of Big Cass setting up his own attack by laying down and moving props around backstage.

Cass then admitted he was the one who had been attacking Amore all along and bashed his partner for being annoying and calling out UFC fighters on Twitter.

Cass said he was tired of always protecting Enzo from the consequences of the situations he gets himself into with his mouth, and laid a big boot to his chin to finish off the segment.

The UFC fighter Cass was referring to was Conor McGregor, who Amore called out on Twitter after the announcement of the boxing fight between the Irishman and Floyd Mayweather Jr.:

Since that attack from Cass on Monday Night RAW, Amore has remained relatively quiet regarding everything that has gone down - until now that is. Enzo took to Twitter to throw shade at Cass for his actions this past Monday, as well as take another shot at "The Notorious One":

It should be interesting to see what is next for Cassa and Amore after their split. Cass is sure to be a top-tier singles competitor who can be expected to challenge for the Universal Title down the line. There has been a lot of rumors going around the past year that Vince McMahon is a fan of Cass' look and size.

Amore will most likely feud with Cass up to Great Balls Of Fire, before they go their separate ways. Enzo could be a candidate to make the jump over to 205 Live and compete in the Cruiserweight division.

Topics:
John Cena
WWE

