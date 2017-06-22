AS Monaco impressed football fans across Europe last season by lighting up the Champions League and reaching the semi-finals.

Although they were beaten by eventual runners-up Juventus, the young French side gained many plaudits for even getting to the last four.

Along with an impressive showing in Europe's elite competition, they also stormed to the top of Ligue 1, holding off Paris Saint-Germain to win their first league title since 2000.

Article continues below

What made them so special was the fact that they had youth running through their squad.

In demand forward Kylian Mbappe led the line, scoring 26 goals in 44 appearances, including six goals in nine Champions League games.

Article continues below

For a player only 18-years-old, it's a hugely impressive return. Behind him was 22-year-old midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, who has caught the attention of some of Europe's biggest clubs, including Premier League champions Chelsea.

Alongside him, Brazilian defender turned midfielder Fabinho impressed as well. The 23-year-old scored an impressive nine goals in 33 league appearances, contributing to Monaco's title win.

Because the team impressed so much last season, it was always going to be a struggle for manager Leonardo Jardim to keep his side together this summer.

They've already lost winger Bernardo Silva to Manchester City, who paid over £42 million for the Portuguese man.

All the top performers have been linked with moves away, with Conte keen on Bakayoko and Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger reportedly hoping to sign Mbappe.

Whether either of those players will actually depart remains to be seen, but one other player has fueled speculation this week by suggesting he would find a move to Manchester United hard to turn down.

That man is Fabinho.

While being interviewed by Brazilian television channel Esporte Interativo, he was asked about how he'd feel joining Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford, should the invitation arrive.

Fabinho replied, as per Sport Witness:

"It’s a tempting invitation. I would first talk to my agent, Monaco too, to decide everything right. But it’s a great club, sure enough I would think well about it."

There's no doubt that the young midfielder would be a huge addition to Mourinho's team. In fact, should they be able to secure him and a couple of other big signings, they'd be genuine title challengers once again.

It remains to be seen if United have actually confirmed their interest in the Monaco star and even if they have, there would be plenty more to do.

But clearly, the Brazilian would love the opportunity to pull on a United shirt next season.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms