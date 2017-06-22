GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

/.

Monaco midfielder Fabinho comments on if he would be interested in a Manchester United move

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

AS Monaco impressed football fans across Europe last season by lighting up the Champions League and reaching the semi-finals.

Although they were beaten by eventual runners-up Juventus, the young French side gained many plaudits for even getting to the last four.     

Along with an impressive showing in Europe's elite competition, they also stormed to the top of Ligue 1, holding off Paris Saint-Germain to win their first league title since 2000. 

Article continues below

What made them so special was the fact that they had youth running through their squad.

In demand forward Kylian Mbappe led the line, scoring 26 goals in 44 appearances, including six goals in nine Champions League games.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

The reason why The Miz has aligned with Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas on RAW

The reason why The Miz has aligned with Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas on RAW

Vince McMahon is a huge fan of one surprising WWE RAW star - here's why

Vince McMahon is a huge fan of one surprising WWE RAW star - here's why

Liverpool set to smash club transfer record TWICE more after Salah deal [Mirror]

Liverpool set to smash club transfer record TWICE more after Salah deal [Mirror]

How Arsenal can block Lewandowski from moving to Chelsea or Man Utd [Sun]

How Arsenal can block Lewandowski from moving to Chelsea or Man Utd [Sun]

For a player only 18-years-old, it's a hugely impressive return. Behind him was 22-year-old midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, who has caught the attention of some of Europe's biggest clubs, including Premier League champions Chelsea.

Alongside him, Brazilian defender turned midfielder Fabinho impressed as well. The 23-year-old scored an impressive nine goals in 33 league appearances, contributing to Monaco's title win.

Because the team impressed so much last season, it was always going to be a struggle for manager Leonardo Jardim to keep his side together this summer.     

AS Monaco v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

They've already lost winger Bernardo Silva to Manchester City, who paid over £42 million for the Portuguese man.      

All the top performers have been linked with moves away, with Conte keen on Bakayoko and Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger reportedly hoping to sign Mbappe.

Whether either of those players will actually depart remains to be seen, but one other player has fueled speculation this week by suggesting he would find a move to Manchester United hard to turn down.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-RENNES-MONACO

That man is Fabinho.

While being interviewed by Brazilian television channel Esporte Interativo, he was asked about how he'd feel joining Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford, should the invitation arrive.        

Fabinho replied, as per Sport Witness:

"It’s a tempting invitation. I would first talk to my agent, Monaco too, to decide everything right. But it’s a great club, sure enough I would think well about it."

There's no doubt that the young midfielder would be a huge addition to Mourinho's team. In fact, should they be able to secure him and a couple of other big signings, they'd be genuine title challengers once again. 

AS Monaco v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg

It remains to be seen if United have actually confirmed their interest in the Monaco star and even if they have, there would be plenty more to do. 

But clearly, the Brazilian would love the opportunity to pull on a United shirt next season. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
AS Monaco

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

The reason why The Miz has aligned with Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas on RAW

The reason why The Miz has aligned with Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas on RAW

Liverpool set to smash club transfer record TWICE more after Salah deal [Mirror]

Liverpool set to smash club transfer record TWICE more after Salah deal [Mirror]

How Arsenal can block Lewandowski from moving to Chelsea or Man Utd [Sun]

How Arsenal can block Lewandowski from moving to Chelsea or Man Utd [Sun]

How Man City's XI could look when the 2017-18 season begins in August

How Man City's XI could look when the 2017-18 season begins in August

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again