Robinho’s arrival at Manchester City in 2008 was a statement signing for the Citizens.

It was the same summer that the club were taken over by the Abu Dhabi United Group. Indeed, the takeover was agreed on the same day City announced the Brazilian’s signing - September 1.

Robinho failed to reach the standard many expected of him at Real Madrid but he netted 11 goals in 32 appearances in his final season at the Bernabeu and was the top scorer at the 2007 Copa America.

So, unsurprisingly, Mark Hughes was gushing when Man City beat Chelsea to his signing.

"This is a real statement of intent as to the ambitions of this club,” the former City boss said, per BBC Sport.

"I have said that in order to compete with the best teams in the Premier League we have to be in the market for players of this calibre, and Robinho is undoubtedly one of the best players in the world.

"I am really looking forward to introducing him to the rest of the squad, and to the City fans at the earliest opportunity."

Robinho didn't last long

But Robinho only continued his downfall in England. He lasted a season-and-a-half before returning to Santos on loan and eventually leaving permanently, joining AC Milan in the summer of 2010.

An injury meant Robinho only played 10 Premier League matches in his second season at the Etihad Stadium. The forward just couldn’t cope with the intensity of England’s top flight.

Robinho was stunned by size of PL opponents

Robinho’s attitude upon his arrival in England has been revealed by a brilliant story from his former teammate, Jo.

The Brazilian pair both joined in the summer of 2008 and one of their first matches with each other was against a Portsmouth side filled with tall, physical players.

And so surprised was Robinho that he wondered if City were about to play a game of rugby.

What Robinho said upon seeing Crouch and Distin

“In Robinho’s game against Portsmouth in 2008 I scored my first goal with Manchester City’s shirt, but this game had a really funny story before,” Jo told ESPN, per Goal.

“We were positioned in the tunnel and their defence was Sylvain Distin and Sol Campbell, one of the midfielders was Bouba Diop, and there was Peter Crouch in the attack. It was almost a team only of giants.

“Then Robinho looked at the guys and said to me, ‘F***, Jo, are we going to play rugby? Look at the size of the guys!’ I just replied: ‘Yes, Robinho, welcome to the English League.”

Robinho needn’t have been worried. He and Jo both scored as City ran out 6-0 winners.

