GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Jinder Mahal.

Jinder Mahal on car accident he and Braun Strowman got into

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Jinder Mahal and Braun Strowman got themselves into a bit of trouble traveling together on the road.

"The Maharaja" is currently reigning as the WWE Champion over on SmackDown Live while he feuds with Randy Orton, who he defeated to win the strap at the Backlash pay-per-view (PPV) earlier this year. Braun Strowman is currently over on Monday Night RAW where he is running rampant as one of the most destructive big men on the roster today. "The Monster Among Men" is currently in a feud with Roman Reigns and is expected to take him on at the Great Balls Of Fire PPV in an Ambulance Match.

Before being separated via the Superstar Shake-Up earlier this year, Mahal and Strowman traveled together during their days on Monday Night RAW. Mahal recently did an interview with Sportskeeda to talk about a variety of wrestling topics and told the story of a car accident he and Strowman got into while traveling on the road.

Article continues below

Mahal said that he and Strowman hit a deer in the middle of nowhere, and was forced to ditch their rental car and ride with some fellow WWE Superstars who were following them close behind (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"When I was riding with Braun Strowman couple of months ago we hit a deer in the middle of the highway with no civilization anywhere near us," Mahal said.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

The reason why The Miz has aligned with Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas on RAW

The reason why The Miz has aligned with Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas on RAW

Vince McMahon is a huge fan of one surprising WWE RAW star - here's why

Vince McMahon is a huge fan of one surprising WWE RAW star - here's why

How Man City's XI could look when the 2017-18 season begins in August

How Man City's XI could look when the 2017-18 season begins in August

Barcelona reject bid from Manchester United for one of their players [Mundo]

Barcelona reject bid from Manchester United for one of their players [Mundo]

"Luckily some of the boys were behind us, so we just left the rental car on the side of the road and called them and said, 'hey this is the rental car, it's 20 miles outside of this smokehouse, come get it.' I left the key under the mat and I jumped in with the other boys."

"They were like, 'oh yeah we'll get there in a couple of hours' and we had to wrestle the next day and still drive a couple of hours," Mahal explained. 

"So we just had to leave the car there and Braun jumped into one car and I jumped in with Gallows and Anderson, luckily they had a little bit of room for me."

Mahal and Strowman's days of traveling together are likely over, however, the pair may find themselves sitting atop their respective brands down the road, given that Mahal is currently the WWE Champion and Strowman has all the potential in the world to one day capture the Universal strap.

What are your thoughts on Mahal's story about he and Strowman's car accident? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

The reason why The Miz has aligned with Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas on RAW

The reason why The Miz has aligned with Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas on RAW

How Man City's XI could look when the 2017-18 season begins in August

How Man City's XI could look when the 2017-18 season begins in August

Barcelona reject bid from Manchester United for one of their players [Mundo]

Barcelona reject bid from Manchester United for one of their players [Mundo]

James shows off new haircut - gets instantly trolled by Cristiano Ronaldo

James shows off new haircut - gets instantly trolled by Cristiano Ronaldo

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again