Jinder Mahal on car accident he and Braun Strowman got into

Jinder Mahal and Braun Strowman got themselves into a bit of trouble traveling together on the road.

"The Maharaja" is currently reigning as the WWE Champion over on SmackDown Live while he feuds with Randy Orton, who he defeated to win the strap at the Backlash pay-per-view (PPV) earlier this year. Braun Strowman is currently over on Monday Night RAW where he is running rampant as one of the most destructive big men on the roster today. "The Monster Among Men" is currently in a feud with Roman Reigns and is expected to take him on at the Great Balls Of Fire PPV in an Ambulance Match.

Before being separated via the Superstar Shake-Up earlier this year, Mahal and Strowman traveled together during their days on Monday Night RAW. Mahal recently did an interview with Sportskeeda to talk about a variety of wrestling topics and told the story of a car accident he and Strowman got into while traveling on the road.

Mahal said that he and Strowman hit a deer in the middle of nowhere, and was forced to ditch their rental car and ride with some fellow WWE Superstars who were following them close behind (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"When I was riding with Braun Strowman couple of months ago we hit a deer in the middle of the highway with no civilization anywhere near us," Mahal said.

"Luckily some of the boys were behind us, so we just left the rental car on the side of the road and called them and said, 'hey this is the rental car, it's 20 miles outside of this smokehouse, come get it.' I left the key under the mat and I jumped in with the other boys."

"They were like, 'oh yeah we'll get there in a couple of hours' and we had to wrestle the next day and still drive a couple of hours," Mahal explained.

"So we just had to leave the car there and Braun jumped into one car and I jumped in with Gallows and Anderson, luckily they had a little bit of room for me."

Mahal and Strowman's days of traveling together are likely over, however, the pair may find themselves sitting atop their respective brands down the road, given that Mahal is currently the WWE Champion and Strowman has all the potential in the world to one day capture the Universal strap.

