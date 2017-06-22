Premier League champions Chelsea have been widely criticised over the last decade for having a wasteful transfer policy.

Numerous times, they have signed a young player and either put them into the academy or sent them straight out on loan, giving the rising star very little first team football at Stamford Bridge.

The club's owner, Roman Abramovich, is a man who likes instant success. Therefore, there's limited opportunity for a youngster to break into the Chelsea team, especially if it's one as settled as Antonio Conte's current crop.

Former managers, like Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti, also had very settled teams, meaning that young players the Blues have signed over the years often fail to hold down a place.

Instead, they're shipped out on loan for a season or two, and ultimately sold for sometimes a minor profit, or sometimes less than the club originally paid.

Occasionally, these types of players do go on to fulfill their potential at other clubs. Some in different leagues, but some even in the Premier League.

One example of this is Mohamed Salah. After a disappointing spell at Chelsea, where he made only 19 appearances, he is tipped for a big money move back to the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are rumoured to be close to completing a £39 million swoop for the Egyptian, who's impressed since moving to Roma last summer.

Ahead of his likely return to England, here are five more players who got better after leaving Chelsea.

1) Kevin De Bruyne

The Belgian was tipped to become one of the best in Europe following his move from Genk to Stamford Bridge in 2012.

However, he was never given a real chance under a number of different managers in London. Mourinho showed the most faith, giving him a short run in the team at the start of the 2013/14 season.

But he was sold to Wolfsburg less than a year later and thrived in Germany.

18 months after, he reappeared in the Premier League in a Manchester City shirt and has since become one of the best attacking midfielders in the league.

2) Daniel Sturridge

A 19-year-old Sturridge joined Chelsea in 2009, with a reputation as being one of England's best young players.

However, like so many, he failed to break into the senior Blues team, playing just 63 Premier League games in three and a half seasons.

He jumped ship in January 2013, joining Liverpool for £12 million. This proved to be a bargain.

He and Luis Suarez led the Reds as close to a Premier League title as they'd ever come but fell just short in May 2014, losing out to City.

He's been at Anfield ever since and despite injuries, has scored 60 goals in 119 games.

3) Romelu Lukaku

£10 million signing Lukaku played just 15 times in three years for Chelsea after signing from Anderlecht in 2011.

Of course, he was on loan at both West Brom and Everton after failing to become a first team regular at Stamford Bridge in his first season.

The Toffies eventually made his loan move permanent in 2014, and the Belgian has since become a proven Premier League goalscorer.

Along with Paul Pogba, Lukaku could be one of the most expensive mistakes in football history, with Chelsea expected to resign him for up to £80 million this summer.

4) Ryan Bertrand

The left-back came through the youth academy at Chelsea but had to rely on an incredible nine loan moves for regular first team football.

He eventually moved to Southampton in 2015 and has made 73 league appearances there already. He's usually the first name on the teamsheet and has been in and out of the England team for a few years.

Bertrand only played 67 times in nine years for the Blues, but amazingly, was in the starting 11 for the Champions League final against Bayern Munich in 2012.

Therefore, he left Stamford Bridge with a Champions League winners medal.

5) Juan Cuadrado

Cuadrado was one of the stars of the 2014 World Cup, so big things were expected of him when he moved to London six months later.

However, he only made 13 Premier League appearances for Chelsea and was sent on loan to Juventus after half a season in England.

He excelled while on loan, minus, of course, the red card he received in this year's Champions League final and made his move to Italy permanent in May.

These are just five players who improved after leaving Stamford Bridge. Of course, there are plenty more.

Salah will be hoping he can follow the likes of these men if he joins Liverpool, and his move is expected to be confirmed in the next few days.

