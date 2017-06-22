GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Salah.

Leaked images confirm Mohamed Salah's Liverpool signing

Published

Football News
24/7

Liverpool are expected to announce the signing of Mohamed Salah at any moment.

The Reds will make Salah their record signing after agreeing a £39 million fee from AS Roma.

The former Chelsea player arrived in England for a medical today ahead of his big-money move.

He’ll join a stellar attacking corps that includes Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, Divock Origi, Sadio Mane, Adam Lallana, Daniel Sturridge and, once he completed a move from Chelsea, Dominic Solanke.

Reports that Salah’s arrival will make Coutinho’s move to a deep-lying midfield position a permanent one are widespread.

The Brazilian excelled in the No. 8 role in a 4-0 win over West Ham United in May. The thought of Coutinho supplying Mane, Firmino and Salah is enough to make any Liverpool supporter weak.

Salah's shirt number

Only when Salah’s signing is confirmed will we know the 25-year-old’s squad number.

The Liverpool Echo reported earlier in the week that the winger has requested the vacant number nine shirt.

But, according to journalist Marwan Ahmed, Salah will actually wear the No. 11 shirt.

Ahmed’s source could actually be Salah’s brother, who has apparently confirmed the move and the player’s number on Facebook.

And pictures are starting to do the rounds of Salah wearing a Liverpool shirt with 11 on the back.

The No. 11 shirt is currently occupied by Firmino, who could well take on the No. 9 previously worn by Ian Rush, Robbie Fowler and Fernando Torres.

It seems, then, that Liverpool aren’t ready to leave the No. 9 available for a new striker.

Liverpool won't move for Aubameyang

It was reported earlier in the week that Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was keen on a reunion with Jurgen Klopp, although those rumours have been denied by The Times.

Sporting Clube de Portugal v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League

Chelsea will make money from the move

As part of a sell-on clause agreed with Roma, Chelsea will receive £2.7m from the Italian club once Salah completes his move.

The Blues sold Salah last summer and negotiated a clause worth 10 per cent of Roma’s profit.

So, with £27m profit made on the deal, Chelsea will make nearly £3m.

The Premier League champions will hope Salah doesn’t come back to bite them next season.

He was a disappointment at Stamford Bridge, spending two out of his three seasons at the club out on loan, but bounced back with 19 goals in all competitions for Roma last season.

Will Salah be a hit at Liverpool? Let us know in the comments section below!

Topics:
Philippe Coutinho
Jamie Carragher
Fernando Torres
Mohamed Salah
Football
Premier League
Steven Gerrard
Liverpool
Chelsea
Daniel Sturridge

