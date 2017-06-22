Jeff Jarrett on Impact owning the "Broken" gimmick

The battle for the "Broken Universe" between Matt Hardy and Impact Wrestling continues to roll on.

Earlier this year, Matt and Jeff Hardy, who had completely revitalized their professional wrestling careers with the creation of their "Broken" characters, decided to walk away from Impact Wrestling and pursue different ventures. The Hardys soon appeared on Ring Of Honor's (ROH) 15th Anniversary pay-per-view (PPV), however, after a cease and desist letter was sent out to PPV providers from Impact, The Hardys were banned from using their beloved "Broken" gimmicks.

It was soon after this that Matt and Jeff shook up the professional wrestling world by returning to the WWE at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando and winning the RAW Tag Team Championships in a Fatal Four Way Ladder Match. Matt has been using some "Broken" mannerisms and catchphrases but has legally been unable to show off the full potential of his character on WWE TV.

There has been a lot of back-and-forth between Matt and Impact via social media regarding the matter, with legal action being teased at every turn. The WWE has expressed no interest in helping pursue the legal rights to use the gimmick, however, they are open to using it on TV if Matt is able to obtain it himself.

Impact Wrestling executive and founder Jeff Jarrett recently did an interview with Wrestle:List to talk about his issues with The Hardys, and stated that it's 'no question' the "Broken Universe" is Imapct Wrestling property:

"I always take the high road because there is legal squabbles or potential legal squabbles but I have said this to a couple of outlets, and I say this with very broad strokes –

"I am from Nashville so I am around music which is intellectual property and I have been in the business 30 years," Jarrett said.

"Intellectual property laws are very simple, there are two sides to it; there are publishers and the writers, then there are the performers as well."

"Jeff Hardy has been one of my best friends for 20 years, you can look on my social media and their social media, and we take family vacations together but business is business," Jarrett continued.

"So when it relates to IP it's real simple, there is a publisher who owns the property, there is a writer who gets credit and can monetize it, then there is the performers.

"There is no question that Broken Matt and Brother Nero's performances were off the charts good. But when it comes to ownership to me it's almost a silly squabble, it's never been in question. Impact are the owners."

What are your thoughts on the battle for the "Broken Universe" between The Hardys and Impact Wrestling?

