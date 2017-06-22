GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Manchester United are reportedly targeting a Barcelona defender this summer

Many football fans are expecting it to be a busy summer at Manchester United.

With the transfer window running until August 31, Jose Mourinho is likely to make a number of big name signings ready for the opening day of the Premier League season against West Ham United.

Although the window is not officially open until July 1, players, agents and clubs are already discussing contracts and fees to get ahead of their rivals this summer.  

As usual, a number of huge names have been linked with moves to Old Trafford already. Robert Lewandowski and Fabinho have been rumoured to be keen on moves this week. 

And then, of course, there's Cristiano Ronaldo who is reportedly unsettled in Spain following tax fraud allegations. Realistically, there's only one place he'd want to go if he leaves Real Madrid.

His current teammate, Alvaro Morata is also said to be very close to agreeing terms to join Jose Mourinho, although rivals Chelsea could throw a spanner in the works there with a bigger bid.

To continue with the Spanish theme of United targets, there's another La Liga player the club is reportedly keen on signing. 

According to ESPN, Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba is on the Manchester club's summer shopping list. 

Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona - Copa Del Rey Final

28-year-old Alba, who was left out of key fixtures at the Nou Camp last season, would certainly be an answer to Mourinho's left-sided defensive problems.

He fielded Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw, Daley Blind and Ashley Young in the left-back position last year and the Spaniard would be an upgrade on all of them.    

However, there are a number of obstacles blocking an easy move, should United declare their interest. 

Paris Saint-Germain v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

Alba is reportedly more settled at Barcelona following the departure of Luis Enrique and the appointment of new manager Ernesto Valverde.

He is also under contract until 2020, meaning United would likely have to hand over a lot of money to tempt the player away from his current club.   

Finally, after releasing the injured Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the priority is to bring a new striker to Old Trafford.   

Real Sporting de Gijon v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Players like Morata do not come cheap, so United may not be willing to spend the money required to land Alba this summer, especially after securing a big name striker.   

