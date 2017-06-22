Liverpool have announced the signing of Mohamed Salah from AS Roma.

The Egyptian winger has signed a five-year contract at Anfield following a £34.3 million move from the Italian club.

Salah will wear the No. 11 shirt for the Reds, the same number he wore for Roma. It’s the number previous worn by Roberto Firmino, who has jumped at the chance to become Liverpool’s new No. 9.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool have paid an initial £30.8m, which could potential rise to £34.3m.

Regardless of the figures, the signing represents a great piece of business by the Reds. A front three of Salah, Firmino and Sadio Mane, with Philippe Coutinho behind, could rank as the best in the Premier League.

Salah spoke of his delight after the move was confirmed.

"I’m very excited to be here. I’m very happy," the 25-year-old told Liverpoolfc.com.

“I will give 100 per cent and give everything for the club. I really want to win something for this club."

What Salah noticed when he watched Liverpool

Salah admitted he watched Liverpool last season - and noticed that every single player puts in 100 per cent effort at every moment.

He added: “We have a great team and very good players. I was watching the games last year and everyone was giving 100 per cent to win something.

“Everyone can see the coach gives everything. I hope to see that together we can give everything to win something for the club, for the supporters and for us.”

Klopp is chuffed

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is pleased to have finally got the deal done.

“Mohamed has the perfect mix of experience and potential – this is a really exciting signing for us,” Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com.

Salah has experience of playing in England’s top flight following his spell at Chelsea.

And that’s not the only thing that stood out to Klopp.

“He knows the Premier League, he has pedigree in the Champions League and he is one of the most important players for his country,” the German added.

“His record in Italy has been outstanding and he possesses qualities that will enhance our team and squad. I have followed him since he emerged at Basel and he has matured into a really good player.

“His pace is incredible, he gives us more attacking threat and we are already strong in this area. I like that we will make it even more competitive.

“Most important though, for us, is that he is hungry, willing and eager to be even better and improve further. He believes in what we are trying to do here at Liverpool and is extremely keen to be part of it. He is very excited about performing for our wonderful supporters.

“He is an ambitious player who wants to win and win at the highest level; he knows he can fulfil those ambitions with Liverpool.

“I welcome him and his family into our Liverpool family.”

