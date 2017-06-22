The WWE doesn't seem too keen on pushing gimmicks that weren't created at home base.

We've seen it with the arrival of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, who established themselves as The Bullet Club in Japan and were very over with their gimmick. Upon their arrival to WWE, however, they did maintain a similar name by going by "The Club," but have begun to regularly be referred to as Gallows and Anderson. Although they have held the RAW Tag Team titles and have had somewhat of a success in their stint with the company, they have slowly but surely distanced themselves from "The Bullet Club" theme.

Most famously, The Hardys had left behind their "Broken" gimmicks in Impact Wrestling due to the fact that the promotion is claiming the gimmick is their intellectual property. Although the WWE holds the legal power to take Impact to court and obtain the gimmick, which would likely make them millions of dollars should it see the light of day on WWE TV, they refuse to do so.

Article continues below

According to former WWE Superstar Bully Ray (a.k.a Bubba Ray Dudley), the WWE doesn't allow outside gimmicks to get over with fans. Ray recently did an interview with USA Today's For The Win to talk about a variety of professional wrestling topics and touched on The Hardys current situation with their "Broken" gimmick.

Ray said that the WWE will milk The Hardys' current run for all that it's worth before evolving them into their own version of the "Broken" gimmick (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

Article continues below

"I think that they will get the best of both worlds. They can milk this Hardy run for every dime it's worth and then they can evolve into a version of the Broken Universe that the WWE sees fits.

"WWE is not going to allow creations that got over someplace else to come in and rule their world. It's not going to happen. It didn't happen with the Bullet Club and it's not going to happen with Matt Hardy's Broken Universe.

"They are going to have to put their stamp of approval on it and have their creative input."

What are your thoughts on WWE not being open to getting gimmicks created from outside the company over with fans? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms