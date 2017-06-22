It's been known for days that Mohamed Salah was going to become Liverpool's first major signing of the summer.

It was just a case of when the Red's were going to announce the Egyptian winger's arrival from AS Roma. And to the delight of fans, they confirmed it at 9 pm on Thursday.

The 25-year-old joined for a reported fee of just under £35 million, but that could rise to £39 million. As it stands then, it's just short of being Liverpool's most expensive transfer ever.

That record still belongs to Andy Carroll, who signed for a round figure of £35 million from Newcastle United in January 2011.

Salah though will be hoping to have a rather more successful time on Merseyside than Carroll did. He has a fair amount of time to prove himself as well, after signing a five-year deal.

Unsurprisingly, Liverpool were excited to announce their first major summer signing. And gone are the days of revealing new players for the first time through a press conference.

Now, it's all about revealing them on social media. Usually, a simple tweet is enough to do it. That's all the fans really want.

But sometimes, that's not enough. And that was the case with Salah's signing.

Just before 9 pm, Liverpool's official Twitter account posted a 17-second video of someone scrolling through tweets that were asking the club to 'announce Salah'.

After 10 seconds of scrolling, the video revealed that the man searching through these tweets was none other than Salah himself.

He then smiles at the camera, before waving and declaring that 'Salah's announced'.

The video can be seen below.

It will no doubt put a smile on Liverpool fans faces and they're not the first club to do something like this.

Last summer, Manchester City announced Ilkay Gundogan had signed by having him tweet the club's official account, demanding that they 'announce Gundogan.

He then appeared in a similar video to Salah's, revealing that he had joined the club.

Long gone are the days of announcing players through a simple press conference, but this way certainly gets the exciting information directly to the fans much quicker than before.

