UFC

Holly Holm.

Cat Zingano calls out Holly Holm

Holly Holm just stepped out of the Octagon this past weekend from a vicious knockout win, and she's already getting called out to get back in.

"The Preacher's Daughter" earned her claim to fame in the mixed martial arts (MMA) world by becoming the first woman in the history of the sport to have defeated Ronda Rousey when she knocked "The Rowdy One" out via second round head-kick knockout. After that, Holm had struggled inside the Octagon as she went on a three-fight losing streak, which included two title bout defeats.

This past weekend in Singapore, Holm got back on the winning track when she viciously knocked out Bethe Correia in the third round of their main event meeting.

Recently, former UFC women's bantamweight title challenger Cat Zingano was interviewed by MMA Fighting, and revealed that she was recently asked if she'd like to fight Holm in a contenders match for a shot at the featherweight title bout. Zingano's response - "Hell yes!" (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“I'm excited to see Holly do as well as she did against Bethe,” Zingano said. “I'm always a fan of watching (Bethe) get humbled, in that case it was instant. You have to give it to Holly, she's amazing at implementing a gameplan.

“Recently, I was asked about fighting her and for it to be in contention of possibly fighting the winner of Cyborg (Justino) vs. (Megan) Anderson. My answer is hell yes. As soon as my body is ready to safely go back in there, the heads will be rolling once again.

"The results and trials of the treatments I’m focusing on are responding and that makes me happy to hear as an athlete, as well as a normal human.

"Longevity in health and sport are both my top priorities, as well as in the interest of the UFC, who is providing me huge support at this time.”

Zingano is currently on a two-fight losing skid since suffering her first career loss to Ronda Rousey back in 2015, followed by a unanimous decision loss to Julianna Pena at UFC 200 last July. If she is able to get past Holm and earn her way into a title match for the female featherweight title, it would certainly be a huge feather in her cap.

What are your thoughts on the possibility of seeing Zingano and Holm throw down inside the Octagon? Let us know in the comments section below!

