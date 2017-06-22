Wanderlei Silva on Chael Sonnen being scared during their face-off

Bellator mixed martial arts (MMA) is just days away from putting on its biggest show of all time.

Bellator 180 is set to go down live from Madison Square Garden in New York City this weekend (Sat. June 24, 2017) and it will be headlined by a bad-blood feud coming to a head when former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight title challenger Chael Sonnen takes on MMA legend, Wanderlei Silva.

Sonnen and Silva have had their fair share of run-ins in the past, as they engaged in a fight on the set of The Ultimate Fighter Brazil during their days in the UFC. The two never got the opportunity to fight in the UFC due to their respective issues with drug testing, however, that will all change come Saturday night in Madison Square Garden.

For weeks now, Sonnen and Silva's inevitable face-off has been delayed due to a mixture of illnesses and travel issues for Silva, who has openly admitted that he tried to avoid coming to New York to see Sonnen out of fear that a fight would break out before they get into the cage.

That almost happened earlier today (Thurs. June 22, 2017) when the pair had a bit of a shoving match during their staredown following a press conference to promote the fight. Silva spoke to MMA Junkie after the whole ordeal transpired, and claimed that Sonnen was scared throughout the entire situation (quotes via MMA Junkie):

“I saw him scared,” Silva told MMAjunkie after today’s news conference. “The time is going to come. Like my dad always says, ‘You can’t play with a man.’ His time is going to come.”

“He did that before in Brazil,” Silva said. “He did it first. I did it as payback. He took me down in Brazil. I haven’t taken him down yet, but in the fight I’ll give it back to him.”

“He talks so much,” Silva said. “Everyone knows he’s a chicken. He feels my hands. I know this fight is going to finish. … I know he’s scared. I look at the fear in your eyes. Now you can’t run. When the guys lock the cage I’m going to pay you back.”

What are your thoughts on the shoving match between Sonnen and Silva before they get into the cage? And what do you think about Silva claiming Sonnen was scared when they faced off? Let us know in the comments section below!

