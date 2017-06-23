In a draft night shocker, All-NBA talent Jimmy Butler was traded from the Chicago Bulls to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

As part of the deal, the Bulls also sent rights to the No. 16 pick in the draft. The Timberwolves sent Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and rights to the No. 7 overall pick to Chicago.

Butler will now be reunited with former head coach Tom Thibodeau, who he played under in Chicago at the start of his career. With a core of Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins and Ricky Rubio already in place, Butler’s addition will presumably make the Wolves an interesting team to watch in the stacked Western Conference next season.

On the other hand, this move clearly signaled a change in strategy for the Bulls. Now presumably in a full rebuilding mode, the Bulls will benefit from the youth and potential development of LaVine, who’s 22 years old, Dunn, who’s 23 years old and the seventh overall pick Lauri Markkanenn from the University of Arizona, who is 20 years old.

Before tearing his ACL last season, LaVine was off to his best season yet. Improving off of his first two years in the league, the high-flying dunk artist averaged 18.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 38.7 percent from three. Making clear offensive improvements year after year, he should become one of Chicago’s main go-to scorers after he returns from his knee rehab.

Dunn appeared in 78 games for the T-Wolves, but played just 17.1 minutes per game in his rookie year after being drafted fifth overall last year, putting up just 3.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting just 37.7 percent from the field. He ended up being more of a project than the Timberwolves might have thought, and due to Rubio’s consistency and production, he became expendable.

He will likely get a lot of run in Chicago, especially if the team fully commits to a complete rebuild.

But, the most important piece of the deal was clearly Butler.

Last season, he enjoyed the best year of his career, averaging 23.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Bulls. For his strong play on both ends of the floor, he was considered as perhaps the best two-way wing player in the entire NBA.

The last time Butler played for Thibs, he enjoyed quite the season:

Interestingly enough, the Timberwolves were not considered one of the main potential suitors to land Butler, as the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers dominated the headlines. K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reported shortly after the trade was announced that the Celtics refused to part with some of their most important assets, which is why a deal with Boston didn’t happen.

Nonetheless, Butler is headed to Minnesota, where a healthy Timberwolves squad is primed to make a playoff run, at least on paper.