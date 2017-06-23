Recapping the lottery picks of the 2017 NBA Draft

To no one’s surprise, with the first overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers selected point guard Markelle Fultz from the University of Washington. Alongside youngsters Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Dario Saric, Fultz will likely receive a major opportunity to help run Philly’s offense from the get-go.

With Fultz off the board, the Los Angeles Lakers selected playmaking guard Lonzo Ball from UCLA with the second selection. After the team sent D’Angelo Russell across the country to the Brooklyn Nets as part of their Brook Lopez trade, it freed up the starting point guard spot, which Ball is expected to fill immediately.

Holding onto the No. 3 pick, the Boston Celtics decided to go with forward Jayson Tatum out of Duke University. While he best projects as a small forward, Tatum also will have the ability to play the four at the NBA level as well, where he could create massive mismatches on the offensive end due to his polished shot and athleticism.

With Tatum off the board, Josh Jackson from the University of Kansas was regarded as the next best wing player in the class, and the Phoenix Suns picked him up with the fourth pick. He will become a major part of Phoenix’s rebuilding plan alongside Devin Booker and company.

To round out the top five, the Sacramento Kings took point guard De’Aaron Fox from the University of Kentucky. Not only will he be able to showcase his skills on a rebuilding roster immediately, but his rivalry with Lonzo Ball will also be featured at a minimum of four times per season, which he seems to be looking forward to.

Next up was Jonathan Isaac out of Florida State, who heard his name called by the Orlando Magic at No. 6. Some analysts projected him to have the highest ceiling of anyone in the entire draft given his incredible wingspan and his room to develop on both ends of the floor. Interestingly, he will stay in Florida, where he played his college ball.

The Minnesota Timberwolves (who selected the No. 7 pick for the Chicago Bulls as part of the blockbuster Jimmy Butler deal) took stretch forward Lauri Markkanen out of the University of Arizona with the seventh selection. With incredible long-range shooting ability for his 7-foot frame, he has been compared to Dirk Nowitzki and Kristaps Porzingis offensively. He will be one of the main pieces of Chicago’s rebuild, along with Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn.

In the hopes of making their fans proud in nearby Brooklyn, the New York Knicks took international combo guard Frank Ntilikina from France with the eighth pick. Projected to be an above-average defender at the NBA level, he is just 18 years old and is in the final series with his pro team in France at the moment. Below is a highlight of his workout for the Knicks shortly before the draft:

Dennis Smith out of NC State was up next, as Mark Cuban’s rebuilding Dallas Mavericks landed their presumed point guard of the future. With explosive hops and an ultra-athletic style of play, Smith stood atop many mock drafts as the No. 1 pick early in the college season. For whatever reason, he slipped, but he should receive a boatload of playing time as someone who has been compared to Russell Westbrook.

To close out the top 10, center Zach Collins from Gonzaga University heard his name called by the Sacramento Kings, and he was officially traded to the Portland Trail Blazers shortly after. Amazingly, he didn’t start a game in college all season despite his pro potential, but clearly the Blazers wanted to take a shot on him. Given their rebounding issues over the past few seasons, if Collins shows growth, he could see major playing time sooner rather than later. Here’s what he did in limited minutes in the NCAA Tournament:

Rounding out the rest of the lottery, sharpshooter Malik Monk from the University of Kentucky went to the Charlotte Hornets at No. 11, versatile wing Luke Kennard from Duke University went at No. 12 to the Detroit Pistons and guard Donovan Mitchell from the University of Louisville was taken at No. 13 by the Denver Nuggets (and was later officially traded to the Utah Jazz).

Dominant dunker Edrice "Bam" Adebayo from the University of Kentucky heard his name called by the Miami Heat at No. 14 while forward Justin Jackson from the University of North Carolina went to the Portland Trail Blazers with the 15th pick (which later went to the Kings in part of the deal in which Portland landed the 10th pick).

Overall, the only surprise was that Monk fell outside of the top 10. Other than that, all of the players drafted in the lottery were expected to go somewhere around the spot they were taken.