Just a few days ago, 35-year-old future Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade made the decision to opt in on his $23.8 million player option for the 2017-2018 season with the Chicago Bulls.

After making the playoffs following a late-season surge, Wade and the Bulls won the first two games of their opening round series against the top-seeded Boston Celtics before eventually falling in six games this past season.

Therefore, alongside All-NBA selection Jimmy Butler, with Rajon Rondo likely coming back on a team option, and with the upcoming 2017 NBA Draft and free agency period, it seemed as though the Bulls would continue to add pieces in order to create a contending club.

But, those plans took a 180-degree turn on Thursday night when Chicago dealt Butler and the No. 16 overall pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for point guard Kris Dunn, shooting guard Zach LaVine and the No. 7 pick, which became talented stretch forward Lauri Markkanen from the University of Arizona.

All of a sudden, Wade is left with a bunch of guys in their young 20s on a team that is now seemingly miles away from contention.

Per Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, a source close to Wade insisted that if Butler was indeed traded, “DWade was asking for a buyout.” After the Butler deal was announced, one of his sources within the Bulls front office said “We truly believe that Dwyane will handle the situation professionally.’’

In May, Wade was asked whether he’d ever consider taking on a lesser role with the team, given his advanced age and declining production.

“I’m an open-minded person,’’ Wade said at the time. “I’m always open to a lot of things. That’s never been presented to me. I’ve never had that, but I will never be a person that says, ‘Oh, never.’ I’m always open. If it’s the right situation, you know what, you do what’s best for the team and yourself. I’m an open-minded individual.’’

Therefore, with Dunn, LaVine and Markkanen joining second-year guard Denzel Valentine and center Robin Lopez, among others, if a buyout doesn’t get done, Wade could presumably find himself on the bench as the team develops its young talent.

If the team wants Dunn and LaVine to progress alongside each other, for example, it would be a tough ask to move Wade to the small forward position or commit to a small-ball style. Therefore, some concessions might have to be made by Wade if he remains a member of the team.

It’s worth mentioning that LaVine is recovering from a torn ACL and is expected return date is unknown. Therefore, Wade could very well start the year playing around 30 minutes per game, but then could see his minutes reduced when LaVine comes back.

Wade’s return to the Bulls seemed to be mainly based on his compensation. He previously tweeted out a complaint that if he’d been 10 years younger, he would have received a huge contract based on his numbers last season.

He also said that he had "$24 million reasons" to come back to Chicago next season.

After Butler’s trade was announced, Wade posted the following picture of his buddy and him, but didn’t seem to convey any feelings of anger or annoyance.

Collecting $24 million despite being the veteran on the roster might not be a bad deal for Wade. However, for the Bulls, it would be a less-than-optimal scenario.

Oddly enough, Wade and Carmelo Anthony, both LeBron James’ famous banana boat companions, are now buyout candidates. The fourth member of the boat was Chris Paul, who is currently an unrestricted free agent.

While landing Paul wouldn’t make much sense due to the presence of Kyrie Irving, both ‘Melo and D-Wade joining the Cavaliers after preseason or mid-season buyouts remains a legitimate possibility, if some financial wizardry occurs and each player also signs for close to the minimum.