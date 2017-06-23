GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Conte.

Chelsea have reached an agreement over their first major signing of the summer

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Antonio Conte turned Chelsea’s squad into a side capable of winning the Premier League title with four additions in last year’s summer transfer window.

Michy Batshuayi and N’Golo Kante both arrived in July and, while their involvement in the campaign couldn’t have been further apart, both played a role as the Blues won the title.

And on deadline day - August 31 - Conte swooped to bring David Luiz back to Stamford Bridge and also signed Marcos Alonso from Fiorentina.

Article continues below

The Italian will be aiming for a similarly successful transfer window this time around, although it’s their title rivals who have made the early moves.

Manchester City have already completed deals for Bernardo Silva and Ederson Moraes, and they’ve also been linked with Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Bully Ray explains why WWE doesn't let outside creations get over

Bully Ray explains why WWE doesn't let outside creations get over

Triple H anoints one WWE Superstar as the potential 'future of WWE'

Triple H anoints one WWE Superstar as the potential 'future of WWE'

Mohamed Salah reveals what he noticed when he watched Liverpool last season

Mohamed Salah reveals what he noticed when he watched Liverpool last season

Man United are targeting a Barcelona player this summer [ESPN]

Man United are targeting a Barcelona player this summer [ESPN]

Meanwhile, Manchester United confirmed the arrival of Victor Lindelof from Benfica last week.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea have beaten Man United to the signing of 16-year-old Dutch wondered Daishawn Redan.

But Redan won’t be seen near the first team for a few years. Instead, he’ll join the club’s academy at Cobham Training Centre.

Netherlands U17 vs Germany U17, 40º Algarve International Tournament U17

Chelsea agree €40m deal in principle

Conte’s first major signing is close, though. According to Mohamed Bouhafsi of French radio station RMC Sport, Chelsea have agreed an agreement in principle with AS Monaco’s Tiemoue Bakayoko worth €40 million.

The defensive midfielder is still to agree personal terms with the west London club but is expected to become the second Monaco player, after Silva, to depart for the Premier League in a matter of weeks.

Bouhafsi reports that Bakayoko could arrive in Chelsea for a medical as early as next week, with a five-year contract on the table.

TOPSHOT-FBL-EUR-C1-MONACO-MAN CITY

Bakayoko enjoyed an impressive season

If the deal does go through, Chelsea will be adding a star to their midfield.

Bakayoko, 22, was named in the Champions League squad of the season, alongside Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Antoine Griezmann and Monaco teammate Kylian Mbappe.

He played a star role as Monaco lifted the Ligue 1 title for the first time in 17 years, although Leonardo Jardim’s exciting team, which reached the semi-finals of the Champions League, is being picked apart.

Thomas Lemar and Mbappe could both be next out of the Stade Louis II.

How will Chelsea line up next season? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Francesc Fabregas
Ligue 1
Didier Drogba
Eden Hazard
Football
Premier League
Chelsea
Diego Costa
Frank Lampard
AS Monaco

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Bully Ray explains why WWE doesn't let outside creations get over

Bully Ray explains why WWE doesn't let outside creations get over

Mohamed Salah reveals what he noticed when he watched Liverpool last season

Mohamed Salah reveals what he noticed when he watched Liverpool last season

Man United are targeting a Barcelona player this summer [ESPN]

Man United are targeting a Barcelona player this summer [ESPN]

Watch: Liverpool announced Mohamed Salah signing in a brilliant way

Watch: Liverpool announced Mohamed Salah signing in a brilliant way

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again