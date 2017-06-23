Antonio Conte turned Chelsea’s squad into a side capable of winning the Premier League title with four additions in last year’s summer transfer window.

Michy Batshuayi and N’Golo Kante both arrived in July and, while their involvement in the campaign couldn’t have been further apart, both played a role as the Blues won the title.

And on deadline day - August 31 - Conte swooped to bring David Luiz back to Stamford Bridge and also signed Marcos Alonso from Fiorentina.

The Italian will be aiming for a similarly successful transfer window this time around, although it’s their title rivals who have made the early moves.

Manchester City have already completed deals for Bernardo Silva and Ederson Moraes, and they’ve also been linked with Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez.

Meanwhile, Manchester United confirmed the arrival of Victor Lindelof from Benfica last week.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea have beaten Man United to the signing of 16-year-old Dutch wondered Daishawn Redan.

But Redan won’t be seen near the first team for a few years. Instead, he’ll join the club’s academy at Cobham Training Centre.

Chelsea agree €40m deal in principle

Conte’s first major signing is close, though. According to Mohamed Bouhafsi of French radio station RMC Sport, Chelsea have agreed an agreement in principle with AS Monaco’s Tiemoue Bakayoko worth €40 million.

The defensive midfielder is still to agree personal terms with the west London club but is expected to become the second Monaco player, after Silva, to depart for the Premier League in a matter of weeks.

Bouhafsi reports that Bakayoko could arrive in Chelsea for a medical as early as next week, with a five-year contract on the table.

Bakayoko enjoyed an impressive season

If the deal does go through, Chelsea will be adding a star to their midfield.

Bakayoko, 22, was named in the Champions League squad of the season, alongside Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Antoine Griezmann and Monaco teammate Kylian Mbappe.

He played a star role as Monaco lifted the Ligue 1 title for the first time in 17 years, although Leonardo Jardim’s exciting team, which reached the semi-finals of the Champions League, is being picked apart.

Thomas Lemar and Mbappe could both be next out of the Stade Louis II.

